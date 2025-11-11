Liberia: Budgit Liberia, Ci, and Gef Empower Students to Champion Lake Piso Conservation

Published: November 11, 2025

ROBERTSPORT, Grand Cape Mount County -- Students from across Grand Cape Mount gathered in Robertsport on October 29-30 for the Green Club Conservation Essay Competition, an environmental awareness initiative led by BudgIT Liberia and supported by Conservation International (CI) and the Global Environment Facility (GEF). The program aims to strengthen youth leadership in climate action and promote the protection of Lake Piso's fragile ecosystem.

The event, held under the theme "Our Voice for Nature: Nurturing Eco-Conscious Youth in Protecting Lake Piso's Ecosystem," encouraged students to explore solutions to climate change, mangrove preservation, waste management, and sustainable community practices.

"This initiative is a strategic intervention to build stronger minds and greener hearts," said Abraham Varney, Team Lead of BudgIT Liberia. "It improves writing and critical thinking skills while inspiring young people to protect Liberia's natural heritage, especially the mangroves sustaining Lake Piso."

Schools Praise Youth-Led Conservation Efforts

Dozens of students from elementary and high schools participated. A representative from Robertsport High School described the initiative as "transformative and timely," noting that it helps youth develop environmental awareness and leadership skills.

An official from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) commended the program, calling it "a beacon of hope for a generation that must lead Liberia's green transition." The EPA encouraged schools nationwide to adopt similar conservation-focused student programming.

Winners Honored for Environmental Advocacy

Following a competitive review process, three students were recognized for their outstanding work. Othello J. Nyemah won first place, Abigail McCarthy placed second, and Amie Kemokai secured third place.

Speaking after his win, Nyemah said the recognition symbolizes responsibility rather than personal achievement.

"This is not just a prize, it's a reminder that young people have the power to shape a greener Liberia," he said. "Change begins with awareness and action."

Sustaining Momentum Beyond the Competition

As part of the broader effort, BudgIT Liberia and its partners conducted Climate Conversation Forums in participating schools, guiding students on waste reduction, climate resilience, and practical conservation skills.

The program concluded with the launch of a Youth Conservation Network to sustain school-based environmental initiatives across Grand Cape Mount. The top three essays will be featured in BudgIT Liberia's Youth for Nature digital bulletin, and participating students will receive continued mentorship from environmental professionals.

The competition also strengthened broader understanding of Lake Piso's ecological importance, particularly the need to protect mangrove forests that support local biodiversity and livelihoods.

As the sun set over Lake Piso, the message was unmistakable: Liberia's young people are no longer passive observers in climate discussions; they are leaders, writers, and advocates demanding action.

"The energy and creativity of these students prove that Liberia's green future is already in motion," Varney said. "All they need is a platform, and BudgIT is proud to provide it."

The next phase of the initiative will focus on expanding youth conservation clubs and supporting student-led community projects throughout the county.