Liberia: MDMC CEO Denounces $1.9m Fraud Case As 'Witch-Hunt,' Accuses Task Force of Overreach

Published: November 11, 2025

MONROVIA -- The Chief Executive Officer of MDMC Express Incorporated, John S. Youboty, has rejected fraud allegations brought against him and the company, calling the Assets Recovery and Property Retrieval Task Force's recent indictment a politically motivated "witch-hunt" aimed at damaging reputations and discouraging investment.

Youboty said the Task Force acted with "prejudice and abuse of authority" when it announced charges against him and former Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Thelma Duncan Sawyer over a US$1.9 million renovation contract funded by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Task Force Alleges Fraud, CEO Disputes Claims

The Task Force alleges that MDMC accepted full payment but only completed 56.35% of the renovation work for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including building repairs and elevator installation. Task Force Chair Cllr. Edwin Kla Martin stated that the difference, approximately US$851,000, represents public funds that were misused.

But Youboty insisted that MDMC completed all contracted work and additional tasks requested by the Ministry. He said the project included full renovation of six floors and installation of three new elevators, which he noted are currently under warranty until January 2026.

"We completed 100 percent of the contracted works," Youboty said. "The Ministry was formally notified multiple times for post-completion inspection, but there was no response for over 15 months."

He added that MDMC conducted additional renovations valued at US$526,870 that remain unpaid, despite a Justice Ministry legal opinion recommending verification and settlement.

CEO Condemns Home Raid and Arrest

Youboty described a November 7 police operation at his residence as "a reckless armed raid" executed at the direction of the Task Force. He said he was detained at the Monrovia Central Prison before being released.

"This planned and well-executed armed attack scares away potential investors," he said. "This is not how legitimate contractors are treated anywhere in the world."

Ministry Response Under Scrutiny

Youboty accused Foreign Affairs Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti of disregarding the Justice Ministry's recommendation to verify the completed works and resolve the matter administratively.

"Instead of allowing a technical assessment, the Minister chose to criminalize a civil contract dispute," he said.

Claim of Task Force Overreach

He further argued that the Task Force is acting beyond its authority under Executive Order No. 145, saying the body is "rebranding itself under a false name" and encroaching on matters already reviewed by state legal agencies.

"The Task Force cannot undo what the Ministry of Justice has already legally reviewed," Youboty said. "Such interference demonstrates disorganization and weak governance."

Youboty said MDMC will pursue legal action to restore its reputation, describing the indictment as an attempt to intimidate contractors and score political points.

"If this can happen to MDMC, it means the justice system itself is under threat," he warned. "We will not relent until those responsible are held accountable."

He displayed contract documents and official correspondence during the press briefing, insisting the matter is a contractual dispute, not criminal fraud.