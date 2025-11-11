Liberia, World Bank Launch $18m Health Security Project to Bolster Outbreak Preparedness

MONROVIA — Liberia has launched a US$18 million health security project aimed at strengthening the country's ability to prevent, detect, and respond to infectious disease outbreaks, marking a major investment in national and regional epidemic preparedness.

The initiative -- funded by the World Bank under the Western and Central Africa Health Security Program -- was introduced Monday at the Boulevard Palace Hotel in Monrovia, drawing government officials, international partners, and representatives from the health, agriculture, and environmental sectors.

World Bank Liberia Country Manager Georgia Wallen said the project builds on nearly ten years of collaboration to reinforce Liberia's health system through crises such as Ebola and COVID-19.

"For over ten years, Liberia has partnered with the World Bank to strengthen its capacity to prevent, detect, and respond to public health threats," Wallen said. "In 2014, the Ebola Emergency Response Project helped contain the outbreak and build critical surveillance systems."

She said the new project continues earlier investments from REDISSE and the Liberia COVID-19 Response, while addressing emerging health risks tied to deforestation, climate change, and antimicrobial resistance.

"Liberia has made progress, but vulnerabilities remain," Wallen noted. "Delivering results for the Liberian people will depend on strong collaboration among all implementing agencies -- especially as we respond to the ongoing Mpox outbreak."

Senator Dabah Varpilah, chair of the Senate Committee on Health, formally launched the project and emphasized the urgency of sustained preparedness.

"This project comes at a time when disease outbreaks remain a real threat," Varpilah said. "Cross-border movement and limited rural surveillance increase the risk that small outbreaks can spread quickly. Sustaining gains in health security is a collective responsibility."

She urged development partners to continue working with Liberia as equal partners focused on long-term system strengthening.

Health Minister Dr. Louise M. Kpoto thanked the World Bank for its support and called for strong inter-agency coordination.

"The success of this project will depend on coordination, transparency, accountability, and national ownership," Dr. Kpoto said. "This cannot be just another program -- it must be a partnership that saves lives and strengthens systems."

She also appealed for sustained financing beyond the project's 2026 completion date.

WHO Country Representative Dr. Oluseun Olushayo Olu described the launch as a milestone in Liberia's health emergency preparedness.

"This project aligns with the government's ARREST Agenda and the One Health Strategic Framework," he said. "Preparedness is not a luxury -- it is a foundation for national stability and economic growth."

The Health Security Program will strengthen disease surveillance, laboratory capacity, and emergency response coordination using a One Health approach that integrates human, animal, and environmental health. Gender and equity considerations are also embedded in the program's design.