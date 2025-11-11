Nigeria: Governor Suspends Traffic Agency's Operation After Fatal Accident

11 November 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Pascal Ibe

Mr Uzodimma's directive followed the death of a commercial motorcyclist and his passenger after a vehicle operated by ENTRACO personnel rammed into them on Monday afternoon.

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has suspended all activities of the Imo State Environmental Transformation Commission (ENTRACO) until further notice.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the incident occurred after the ENTRACO personnel impounded the vehicle for alleged violation of traffic regulation and then drove off at high speed.

ENTRACO is an agency of the Imo State Government dedicated to enforcement of environmental sanitation and traffic regulation in the state.

Ogwuike Nwachuku, the spokesperson to Governor Uzodimma, announced the suspension of ENTRACO operations in a statement on Monday night.

He said the suspension takes immediate effect.

Governor Uzodimma, according to Mr Nwachuku, said he was not unmindful of other "recent ugly incidents" where the mode of operations of ENTRACO was brought into question by residents of the state

The governor warned that the immediate suspension of ENTRACO operations is not a license for residents of the state to violate traffic, environmental, and other laws, stressing that violators of such laws will be sanctioned.

