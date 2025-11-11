West Africa: Ecowas Diplomat Calls for Accountability in Grand Gedeh Communal Land Lease Dispute

ZWEDRU — A controversial 500-acre land lease in the B'hai Administrative District has triggered public concern, prompting ECOWAS diplomat Dr. William Deah Deiyan Towah to call for transparency, community participation, and full accountability in ongoing investigations.

The lease, reportedly approved by Grand Gedeh Superintendent Alex Chersia Grant and County Attorney E. Wilkins Nah, granted Burkinabé national Boubou Sebu the right to use the land for agricultural production over a 30-year period. But local leaders say the agreement was executed without the free, prior and informed consent of the customary landowners, a key requirement under Liberia's Land Rights Act of 2018.

The Liberia Land Authority (LLA) has since revoked the Development Grant Deed associated with the transaction and taken internal disciplinary measures, including the dismissal of four employees and the suspension of two others linked to the approval process. The LLA said the sanctions reflect efforts to enforce legal and procedural compliance.

Towah Urges Calm, Due Process, and Reform

Dr. Towah, Director of Administration and Finance at the ECOWAS Court of Justice in Abuja, said the dispute highlights ongoing challenges in local land governance, especially in areas where communities hold communal or customary ownership.

"Our land is the foundation of our history, identity and communal dignity," Towah stated. "When community rights are overlooked, public trust is weakened. We must address this matter with transparency and fairness."

He cautioned diaspora commentators and community advocates against speculation and urged them to allow the official inquiry to proceed while working to strengthen public awareness of land governance laws.

Environmental Concerns Raised

Environmental regulators have also flagged the area for illegal deforestation, warning that unregulated land clearing threatens biodiversity and could destabilize livelihoods. The Forestry Development Authority described recent clearing activities in the district as "illegal and devastating," urging stronger monitoring of land use.

Some residents have also expressed discomfort over what they view as unregulated foreign settlement associated with the lease. Local leaders emphasized that migration is permitted under law, but must be done through structured engagement with host communities.

Broader Governance Implications

Dr. Towah said the controversy should serve as a catalyst for improving county-level land administration.

"This is not simply a dispute over soil," he said. "It concerns legal rights, communal identity, and the future of our people. We must use this moment to reinforce civic education on the Land Rights Act and strengthen oversight to prevent future disputes."