Liberia: Judge Warns Against Mob Attacks On Court Officers During Land Ejectment Cases

GBARNGA — Circuit Court Judge Scheaplar Dunbar has warned residents in Bong County to stop attacking court officers and surveyors during court-ordered land ejectment exercises, saying mob violence is obstructing justice and undermining the rule of law.

Judge Dunbar issued the warning Monday during the opening of the November A.D. 2025 Term of Court at the 9th Judicial Circuit Court in Gbarnga. The ceremony drew lawyers, county officials, prospective jurors, and former Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor.

Courts, Surveyors Facing Attacks During Land Cases

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Dunbar said the court and the Liberia Land Authority (LLA) continue to face growing resistance when conducting investigative and cadastral surveys in disputed land cases -- including physical attacks on survey teams, court officers, and police escorts.

"In recent times, the court has been faced with the issue of party litigants, sometimes a whole community, obstructing investigative surveys ordered by the courts," Dunbar said. "Surveyors, police officers, and court officers have been attacked by individuals opposed to surveys in their area."

He emphasized that investigative survey reports are crucial to determining rightful ownership in ejectment cases.

"This act of using mob violence to obstruct investigative surveys must stop," he warned. "The survey report is essential to helping the jury determine the case. Obstructing the process only delays your own matter."

LLA's Role and Survey Costs

Dunbar cited the Liberia Land Authority Act of 2016, which grants the LLA authority to conduct investigative surveys ordered by the courts. He urged the LLA to establish standardized and affordable survey fees to prevent delays.

"The fees should not be left to individual surveyors to set," he noted. "Standardizing costs will help litigants proceed quickly and allow cases to move forward."

Prison Congestion Raises Additional Concern

The judge also highlighted overcrowding at the Gbarnga Central Prison as another barrier to fair and timely justice. The facility currently houses 372 inmates, including 275 pre-trial detainees, despite being built to hold 130 people.

Emmanuel N. Duo, head of records, confirmed the strain on the facility and the justice system.