Liberia: Govt, WB Launch U.S.$18m Health Security Project

The government has officially launched the Health Security Project (HeSP) -- a transformative, multi-sectoral initiative valued at US$18 million, aimed at strengthening the country's capacity to prevent, detect, and respond to public health emergencies.

The project, financed by the World Bank, marks another significant milestone in Liberia's journey to fortify its health systems and ensure national preparedness against emerging threats.

Dr. Louise M. Kpoto, Minister of Health, underscored the importance of sustaining the progress achieved under previous health initiatives, while calling on the World Bank and other global partners to continue their support as the IFISH Project phases out in August 2026.

She urged the World Bank to rally with the Global Financing Facility (GFF) in supporting the approval and implementation of Liberia's Investment Case, which she described as crucial for advancing maternal, newborn, child, and adolescent health, and ensuring that "no one is left behind."

The Minister emphasized that the success of the new initiative will depend heavily on coordination, transparency, accountability, and national ownership among all implementing partners.

"Let us ensure that the Liberia Health Security Project becomes not just another program, but a living example of partnership and purpose, one that saves lives, strengthens systems, and protects the future of our nation," she stated.

Delivering remarks on behalf of the World Bank, Madam Georgia Wallen, Country Manager for Liberia, reaffirmed the Bank's unwavering commitment to supporting Liberia's health resilience and preparedness.

"Today's gathering shows our collective commitment to building a strong coalition towards better health security in Liberia," she noted. "This new investment builds on our long-standing partnership with Liberia and helps prepare the country for future public health challenges."

She added that while Liberia has made meaningful progress in improving health emergency preparedness, persistent threats such as deforestation, climate change, and antimicrobial resistance call for deeper investments to safeguard the country's health and livelihoods.

"The HeSP represents a transformative step forward," Madam Wallen emphasized. "By incorporating lessons learned and best practices, this program will fortify Liberia's capacity to prevent, detect, and respond to public health emergencies of all kinds."

She described collaboration as the "secret to success" for the initiative, urging all implementing agencies to work closely together to deliver tangible results.

"We urge strong and effective collaboration, especially in deploying resources under the HeSP to help contain the ongoing Mpox outbreak in Liberia," she said. "Given the global reduction in development aid for health, working together is more important than ever."

Senator Dabah Varpilah, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, commended the Ministry of Health and its partners for their commitment to protecting the well-being of every Liberian.

"Today marks another milestone in the effort to strengthen our health system," Senator Varpilah said. "This moment represents a reaffirmation of the government's commitment to protecting the health and security of every community, household, and citizen."

"We must not let our guard down," she cautioned. "Strengthening preparedness is not only about responding to emergencies after they happen but ensuring that routine systems are strong enough to prevent small threats from becoming national crises."

The Senator also acknowledged the government's continued budgetary commitment to the health sector despite global reductions in donor funding.

"This collaboration reflects a Liberia that is ready to break duplication of efforts, unite as one people, and respond to health threats not just as medical incidents but as national development issues," Senator Varpilah remarked.

The launch of the Project underscores Liberia's renewed focus on building a resilient health system aligned with the ARREST Agenda and national development priorities.

With this launch Liberia is setting a new standard for coordinated, multi-sectoral public health preparedness in West Africa.

