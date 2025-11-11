Nigeria: Mutfwang Rewards Plateau Medalists With Cash Prizes

Mr Mutfwang described the athletes as "true ambassadors and shining examples of Plateau's resilience, excellence, and winning spirit."

The Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has rewarded athletes who won medals at the 22nd National Sports Festival in Abeokuta, Ogun State, with cash prizes for their outstanding performances.

The Director of Press and Public Affairs to the Governor, Gyang Bere, in a statement on Friday, said the athletes who represented Plateau at the Gateway Games brought home gold, silver, and bronze medals in various sporting events, including gymnastics, athletics, taekwondo, and weightlifting.

Mr Bere said the governor announced ₦1 million for each gold medalist, ₦750,000 for silver medalists, and ₦500,000 for bronze medalists in individual events. Team sports winners will receive ₦5 million, ₦3 million, and ₦2 million respectively.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Speaking during a reception and award ceremony at the New Government House, Little Rayfield, Jos, Mr Mutfwang described the athletes as "true ambassadors and shining examples of Plateau's resilience, excellence, and winning spirit."

"Our athletes have once again proved that Plateau State remains the home of champions," he said. "You have brought pride and glory to our dear state through your outstanding performances. This is only the beginning of greater things to come."

The governor said his administration's investment in sports was yielding results and would continue to focus on reforming structures, upgrading facilities, and improving athletes' welfare.

"When we came in, we discovered that some of you had to borrow money to attend competitions. We decided that must stop," Mr Mutfwang said. "Today, athletes receive their allowances and logistics support directly, without any interference. This government means business."

He also disclosed plans to transform the Plateau State Sports Council into a Sports Commission to attract private investment and boost participation at local and international levels.

"We are determined to make sports a strong pillar for youth empowerment, social cohesion, and economic growth," the governor added.

Responding, the team captain, Ayuba Kabiya, thanked the governor, noting that the administration had provided full support for transportation, allowances, and preparation for the festival.

"Your Excellency, the transformation we see in the stadium and sports administration today is a direct reflection of your visionary leadership," Mr Kabiya said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Director of Sports, Ezra Gunen, commended the governor's transparency and timely release of funds, which he said had restored confidence among athletes and private sponsors.

"For the first time, our athletes received all their entitlements without delay. This marks a new era for sports in Plateau," Gunen said.

The event was attended by government officials, sports administrators, private sponsors, and jubilant athletes who hailed the governor's "continued investment in sports development".