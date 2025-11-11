Burundi: Care Centres in Burundi Mpox Response

Burundi — SINCE late July 2024, Burundi has been actively responding to a mpox outbreak that had affected nearly 5000 people by mid-October 2025.

Young adults aged 20 to 30 years are the most impacted, followed by children under five, across 46 of the country's 49 health districts.

The most affected areas are in Bujumbura city, particularly the neighborhoods of Kamenge and Kinama, where response efforts have been intensified.

To tackle the outbreak, the Government of Burundi, with support from World Health Organization (WHO) and other partners, has implemented a coordinated, multisectoral response.

One of the key priorities has been the establishment and renovation of dedicated care facilities.

WHO is supporting Burundi in developing treatment guidelines and strengthening clinicians' capacity to manage mpox cases.

As of now, the national recovery rate stands at almost 100%, with only one death recorded. Three facilities have received support from WHO: Muyinga Hospital, Kamenge District Hospital, and Kamenge Military Hospital.

These centres have provided free care to all mpox patients, offering comprehensive services including medical treatment, nutrition, psychological support and prevention.

As of 18 October 2025, the three WHO-supported centres had treated a cumulative total of almost 4420 mpox patients-- over 98% of all reported cases.

These facilities play a crucial role in the response, offering affected individuals a safe environment and tailored services.

This was the experience of Rachel*, a 31-yearold woman admitted to the Kamenge centre in Ntahangwa commune, Bujumbura.

"I didn't know exactly what I had, but when I arrived here, I realized I was in the right place. The care was prompt, the explanations were clear, and most importantly, I felt safe. It was here that I was diagnosed with mpox and truly helped to recover," she recalls.

Beyond treatment, the centres have helped build trust in the health system. Patients receive individualized follow-up and a conducive environment for recovery.

Not relying on family members for food or hygiene supplies has helped reduce the risk of household transmission.

Additionally, separating spaces by age and gender has improved organization and allowed for more targeted attention to specific needs.

These tangible improvements have transformed the patient experience and strengthened the response's impact.

Nurse Françoise Kiziba, stationed at Kamenge, observes daily progress.

"This center has really changed how we work. Patients are better supported and we've learned to listen more. We don't just administer care and medication -- we help them through this difficult time," she explains with commitment.

She emphasizes that the training received has enabled staff to better understand mpox's specificities and adopt more appropriate attitudes, improving both care quality and human connection.

The improvements in daily practices reflect the concrete impact of investments in these centers.

Enhanced staff skills, quality equipment and organized services have enabled better responses to mpox patients' needs.

This evolution goes beyond individual care -- it has also improved team coordination and overall case management.

Dr Armel Bitaneza, Chief Medical Officer of Bujumbura Mairie Nord District, highlights the observed benefits.

"Before these centres were set up, patients were treated in very limited spaces, which complicated case management. Today, thanks to WHO's support, we have renovated infrastructure, have 55 available beds, dedicated staff and more efficient organization. This has helped structure interventions and reduce transmission risks," he explains.

WHO's support has extended beyond infrastructure.

The Organization has also strengthened local capacities, established rapid response teams, trained health professionals, supervised diagnostic sites, distributed treatment tools, disinfected affected homes and supported awareness efforts through media and schools.

Over the months, this mobilization has built a more robust and responsive system.

Collaboration between health authorities, technical partners and local communities has helped create a safer environment while enhancing the health system's resilience to future emergencies.

From WHO's side, Dr Issa Diallo, Team Lead for Emergency Preparedness and Response at WHO Burundi, highlights the vision behind these centres.

"We aimed to ensure comprehensive medical care, reduce mpox related complications, limit community transmission and strengthen local capacities.

These centres are now examples of what a well-structured response can achieve," he states.

These tangible results illustrate the impact of an integrated, people-centred approach.

By combining medical expertise, community engagement and institutional support, the care units have restored hope to many families affected by mpox.

Rachel, now recovered, concludes with a hopeful message.

"What I experienced here truly reassured me. Mpox can be frightening, but with proper care, you recover," she shares. "I'm grateful to have been treated