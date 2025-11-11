Liberia: MDMC Condemns 'Reckless Raid' On CEO

The Modern Development & Management Corporation (MDMC) has strongly condemned what it describes as a "reckless, unprovoked, and illegal armed raid" by the Assets Recovery Taskforce that led to the arrest and imprisonment of its Chief Executive Officer, Mr. John S. Youboty, last Friday, November 7.

At a press conference held on Monday, November 8, a MDMC legal representative revealed that the raid was conducted "in the early hours of the morning" at Mr. Youboty's residence by individuals "believed to be officers of the Liberia National Police" acting under the directives of the Assets Recovery Taskforce. The company labeled the operation as "an orchestrated armed attack" that not only violated due process but also threatens investor confidence in Liberia's business environment.

"Such a planned and well-executed armed attack against a corporate executive sends a chilling message to potential investors," the statement read. "This is not how business disputes are resolved anywhere in the civilized world."

A Contract Dispute Turned Criminal Case

The controversy stems from two civil works contracts MDMC signed with MoFA in 2023. The contracts--valued at nearly US$1.95 million--were funded by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and covered the renovation of MoFA's headquarters, including the installation of three elevators and upgrades to six floors and the basement.

According to MDMC, the project was completed "100 percent" more than a year ago, including a six-month defects liability period. The firm claims that despite repeated requests, the Ministry has refused to conduct a final inspection and turnover of the renovated facility.

The company also alleges that MoFA owes it US$526,870.24 in unpaid "change orders" -- additional works requested outside the original Bill of Quantity (BOQ). These, MDMC maintains, were approved by MoFA's former Deputy Minister for Administration, Madam Comfort Sawyer, and later reviewed by the Ministry of Justice under the current administration.

In December 2024, Justice Minister and Attorney General, Cllr. N. Oswald Tweh reportedly issued a legal opinion recommending that MoFA either pay the outstanding balance or convene a technical team--including experts from Public Works, the GSA, and MDMC--to verify the extra works before payment.

"Almost a year later," the MDMC statement said, "the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has refused to constitute the review team as advised by the Ministry of Justice, only to turn around and have our CEO arrested and humiliated for no legitimate reason."

Assets Recovery Taskforce's Role Under Scrutiny

The Assets Recovery Taskforce, chaired by former LACC Executive Director Cllr. Edwin Kla Martin was established under Executive Order No. 145 earlier this year by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai. Its mandate is to identify, trace, and recover state assets wrongfully acquired or misappropriated by public officials.

However, MDMC argues that the Taskforce has "usurped functions beyond its legal authority" by pursuing a contractual dispute between a private company and a government ministry--an issue that, by law, should fall under civil arbitration or judicial review.

"The so-called indictment containing eighteen counts is speculative, false, and misleading," MDMC said. "The Assets Recovery Taskforce cannot and should not interfere in matters that have already been reviewed and guided by the Ministry of Justice, the government's chief legal adviser."

The company accused the Taskforce of "rebranding itself illegally" as the "Assets Recovery and Property Retrieval Taskforce" to expand its powers, an act it described as "cunning, arbitrary, and unlawful."

Legal analysts and civil society actors have raised similar concerns about the Taskforce's growing influence and the lack of judicial oversight over its operations. Some have warned that the Taskforce's aggressive tactics risk undermining the rule of law and investor confidence--particularly when its interventions target private firms rather than public officials.

"The danger is when anti-corruption tools are used as political or coercive instruments rather than legal mechanisms," said one governance analyst who asked not to be named. "If this trend continues, it could create a hostile environment for contractors and development partners."

MDMC's Reaction and Next Steps

MDMC says it views the arrest of its CEO as a "classical witch hunt" and an attempt to "malign the company's reputation." It vowed to seek legal redress for what it termed "grave reputational and psychological damages" inflicted on Mr. Youboty and the firm.

"We will not relent until those responsible for this abuse of power are held accountable," the company warned. "This is not just about MDMC; it's about justice, corporate integrity, and the rule of law."

The company called on President Boakai to investigate the incident, describing it as a dangerous precedent for a government that has vowed to promote transparency, fairness, and private-sector growth.

The MDMC controversy presents a complex test for the Boakai administration's fight against corruption and its commitment to due process. The Assets Recovery Taskforce--created to recoup stolen assets--appears to be treading on delicate ground, with mounting questions over its procedural boundaries and political neutrality.

If the allegations by MDMC prove true, the incident could expose a governance dilemma: a Taskforce designed to fight graft allegedly overstepping into contractual and commercial disputes, potentially weaponizing law enforcement powers.

On the other hand, if the Taskforce substantiates claims of fraud or irregularities, it could bolster the government's anti-corruption image--but only if handled transparently and within the limits of the law.

Either way, the unfolding case will serve as a litmus test of Liberia's justice system, its respect for business rights, and the thin line between accountability and abuse of authority.