Liberia: GOL Increases Budgetary Allocations for Key Institutions

The Government of Liberia (GoL) has announced significant increases in the operational budgets of several public institutions as part of the Fiscal Year 2026 (FY2026) Draft National Budget, valued at US$1.2 billion. The draft budget was submitted to House Speaker Richard N. Koon on Friday, November 7, 2025.

The disclosure was made on Monday, November 10, 2025, by the Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Hon. Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, during a special media briefing at the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism (MICAT).

According to Minister Ngafuan, the proposed FY2026 budget reflects the government's commitment to strengthening education and institutional operations nationwide. The University of Liberia's allocation has increased from US$30.6 million in FY2025 to over US$40.4 million in FY2026. The Grand Kru Community College also saw its funding jump from US$605,000 to US$1.39 million, while the Monrovia Consolidated School System (MCSS) budget rose from US$4 million to US$7.2 million.

Minister Ngafuan assured Liberians that the government does not anticipate any budget shortfall despite the expanded spending plan. He emphasized that revenue performance has been strong, with encouraging figures from the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), signaling steady economic progress.

Dispelling speculation of past financial difficulties, Ngafuan clarified that Liberia did not experience a budget shortfall in FY2024, and none is expected for FY2025 or FY2026.

Meanwhile, the government has dismissed reports that the US$1.2 billion budget figure was inflated by a US$200 million signature bonus from ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML). LRA Commissioner General James Dorbor Jallah explained that while the AML bonus "adds flavor" to the national budget, the total remains in the billions even without it.

Minister Ngafuan further revealed that the General Auditing Commission (GAC), the Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency (LDEA), and Liberian engineers will return to their pre-harmonized pay structure as part of the government's ongoing fiscal adjustments. He added that other institutions would also benefit as fiscal space continues to expand in the years to come.

The FY2026 Draft National Budget now awaits legislative scrutiny and approval by the National Legislature.