Liberia: LDEA Arrests 178 Drug Suspects, Seizes L$40m Worth of Narcotics

The Officer-in-Charge of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA), Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitzgerald T.M. Biago, has announced a major milestone in the country's fight against illegal narcotics, revealing that 178 alleged traffickers and dealers have been forwarded to court for prosecution between September and October 2025.

The arrests, made across all 15 counties, mark what Biago described as "meaningful progress" in Liberia's ongoing war against drugs.

"We are proud to report that the Agency is making meaningful progress, thanks to the support from the national government, the commitment of our partners, and the overwhelming dedication of our officers," Biago declared. "The war against drugs can be won if all Liberians and residents join hands to eliminate this menace from our society."

According to the LDEA Chief, the suspects comprise 55 females and 123 males, ranging in age from 18 to 70 years. The Agency also reported the nationalities of the suspects as 113 Liberians, seven Guineans, one Nigerian, six Ivorians, and three Sierra Leoneans.

During the operations, authorities impounded six vehicles and ten motorbikes, while two houses remain in LDEA custody pending court adjudication.

Biago disclosed that the total estimated street value of drugs confiscated during the two-month period stands at L$40,671,401.50, equivalent to approximately US$218,790.85. The confiscated substances include 395 grams of cocaine, 147.6 grams of heroin, 5,124 grams of kush, 4,127 kilograms of marijuana, and 111,378 pills of tramadol.

"After careful analysis of the confiscated drugs, we can report that Marijuana and Kush remain the most consumed drugs in Montserrado County," Biago said. "At the same time, Tramadol, Marijuana, and Kush are most common in the leeward counties."

The LDEA identified Bushrod Island and Paynesville City as the major drug hotspots in Montserrado County, while Grand Cape Mount and Sinoe Counties recorded the highest seizures in rural regions. Biago announced that the Agency will hold a drug burning exercise on Monday, November 11, at Disco Hill, Margibi County, to destroy the confiscated substances. "We invite the media, civil society organizations, and partners to join us for the drug burning event," he said.

The LDEA Chief extended appreciation to the Government of Liberia for what he described as "huge logistical support," which he said has strengthened the Agency's nationwide operations. "These supports have been deployed across the country and are significantly enhancing our operational effectiveness," Biago emphasized.

While pursuing traffickers, Biago said the Agency remains equally committed to preventive measures aimed at protecting Liberia's youth -- the most vulnerable victims of drug abuse. Through its Prevention and Community Outreach Services, the LDEA has established 14 Peer Educator Clubs in 15 schools across Montserrado County and formed Community Anti-Drug Action Committees in 10 communities. "These initiatives are designed to sustain grassroots awareness and strengthen collaboration between communities and the LDEA," Biago explained.

In a move to strengthen institutional integrity, Biago announced the continuation of a compulsory drug testing program for all LDEA officers. As of October 2025, 406 officers were tested across five counties -- Bong, Nimba, Grand Bassa, Montserrado, and Margibi. Out of this number, ten officers tested positive for drug use. Those suspended indefinitely and referred to the LDEA Professional Standards Board include Bong County Agent Sunday B. Quato; Margibi County Agents Kabah Walker and David Diamond; Nimba County Agent Mathew Vaisse; and Montserrado County Agents Mariama Keita, Robertson Boakai, Edwind Flomo, and Authur Benson.

"This exercise aims to set and maintain a professional and accountable standard within the LDEA," Biago stated. "For those who fight drugs, they must do so with clean hands."

Biago outlined a series of administrative reforms introduced since his appointment by the President of Liberia. These include reviewing the Agency's policies and establishing standard administrative procedures and protocols, rotating county commanders who have overstayed their assignments, and rebuilding public trust through stronger community engagement.

"Let it be made clear: The new LDEA will not tolerate unprofessional conduct from any officer or employee," he warned. "This is only the beginning. We are fully committed to cleansing the Agency of all elements that compromise our credibility and mission."

Biago concluded by renewing the LDEA's call for national unity in the war against drugs. "Together, we can and we will defeat the scourge of illicit drugs in Liberia," he asserted.