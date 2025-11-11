Nigeria: How Nigerian Women Are Reacting to Suspended Abortion Bill

Many argued that the development is a misplaced priority.

The recent suspension of a controversial abortion bill has sparked a wave of reactions from Nigerian women on social media, many of whom described the proposed legislation as a misplaced priority.

Using the hashtag - SayNoToAbortionBill, some urge the lawmakers to re-evaluate their legislative priorities and, instead of focusing on restricting abortion, should concentrate on enacting and enforcing stiffer penalties for perpetrators of rape and defilement and other matters that concern the citizens' welfare.

On 26 October, the Nigerian Senate suspended consideration of a bill seeking to impose a 10-year jail term for abortion-related offences. The decision followed heated debates among lawmakers on how to determine an unlawful abortion, with some members arguing that certain abortions may be necessary for medical reasons or due to economic hardship.

The bill, titled the Criminal Code Amendment Bill 2025, which originates from the House of Representatives, seeks to amend Nigeria's Criminal Code Act to align it with the country's current economic realities.

Under the proposed amendment, lawmakers sought to increase the jail term for anyone found guilty of supplying drugs or instruments to procure abortions from three years, as contained in the existing law, to 10 years imprisonment without an option of fine.

In Nigeria, abortion is largely restricted by law and is only permitted when carried out to save the life of a pregnant woman. However, despite existing stringent laws, unsafe abortions remain common across Nigeria, often performed by unqualified individuals or in unsanitary conditions.

Public reactions

In her reaction to the development on X, Elizabeth Adewale said that abortion is a "personal choice" and should not be up for "legal debate." However, Amada Oruh urged Nigerians to speak up and alert their representatives to the danger the proposed legislation poses, in response to a post by the Network for Safeguarding Women's Health and Rights.

On her part, @oluwasolafunmiA insisted that women should have the right to decide on matters regarding their bodies, adding that "abortion, I believe, is essential healthcare, not a frivolity."

@TheChefEne expressed concern that the bill would not reduce abortions but instead cause a surge in unsafe procedures and higher female mortality rates due to increased patronage of unqualified practitioners. She described the undertaking as "extremely dangerous."

For @derrra and @abenibacha, the lawmakers ought to prioritise other numerous issues plaguing the country. According to Derra, "abortion is not detrimental to our economy and livelihood."

Moyo, an entrepreneur and lawyer, described the bill as an "extra weight." "Nigerian women are already going through so much," Ms Moyo posted. "We don't need this extra weight on our necks while trying to protect ourselves. The stakes are being raised on our reproductive rights and health."

Also, Judith questioned the motive behind the amendment, adding that lawmakers ought to prioritise improving the healthcare system. "Why are lawmakers trying to increase abortion penalties from three years to 10 years instead of improving healthcare?

"This will only push more women into unsafe abortions and endanger rural communities who rely on health workers."

Just like Judith, Ada Dee-Obioma asked how many years have been proposed to imprison currupt politicians.

Heated debate

Responding to the concerns that the bill might endanger lives, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, proposed that consideration of the amendment be suspended pending further consultations to clarify what constitutes lawful and unlawful abortion.

The motion was adopted through a voice vote. Mr Akpabio subsequently referred the bill to the Senate Committee on Judiciary and Legal Matters, directing it to review the contentious sections and report back within two weeks.

Abortion in Nigeria

The country's legal framework on abortion is primarily drawn from two statutes, which are the Criminal Code Act (applicable in southern Nigeria) and the Penal Code (applicable in the northern states).

According to health experts and studies by organisations such as the Guttmacher Institute, thousands of Nigerian women seek abortions every year, mainly due to unintended pregnancies, economic hardship, or health complications. Many of these procedures are unsafe, contributing significantly to maternal mortality and morbidity rates in the country.

Advocates for women's health have consistently called for clearer laws and improved access to reproductive health services, including family planning and post-abortion care, to reduce preventable deaths.