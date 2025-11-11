Liberia: Bong County Attorney Urges Government to Build More Prisons

Gbarnga — Bong County Attorney Jonathan N. Flomo has issued a stern call to the Government of Liberia, urging immediate investment in the construction of additional prison facilities amid growing concerns over severe overcrowding in correctional centers nationwide.

Speaking during the opening ceremony of the November A.D. Term of Court in Gbarnga, Atty. Flomo warned that Liberia's aging prison infrastructure is buckling under the pressure of a rapidly expanding population and increasing crime rates.

According to him, the current detention facilities, many of which were erected in the 1990s, are outdated, inadequate, and unfit to house the rising number of inmates. He stressed that the situation has evolved into a systemic crisis, putting both detainees and the justice system at risk.

"Our prison facilities were built decades ago when our population was smaller, and crime was significantly lower. Today, these structures can no longer accommodate the current number of detainees," Atty. Flomo stated.

He noted that prison congestion continues to fuel prolonged pre-trial detentions, a long-standing challenge that undermines the fairness and effectiveness of the judicial process.

Atty. Flomo emphasized that even if every pre-trial detainee were convicted and transferred, the issue of overcrowding would remain unresolved, underscoring the urgency of expanded correctional infrastructure.

"The need for new, modern prison facilities is not just an option, it is a necessity," he asserted.

His remarks come at a time when human rights advocates and justice sector stakeholders have repeatedly raised alarms over inhumane conditions in many of Liberia's prisons, including inadequate sanitation, insufficient space, and limited rehabilitation programs.

Atty. Flomo's call is expected to intensify pressure on the Ministry of Justice and the central government to adopt a comprehensive strategy to decongest correctional centers while improving the overall administration of justice.