Liberia: Govt Defends U.S.$1.21 Bn Budget

Monrovia — Finance and Development Planning Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan has been defending the newly presented US$1.21 billion 2026 draft National Budget, saying that it is designed to accelerate Liberia's development agenda.

Unveiling the FY2026 Draft National Budget at the MICAT regular press briefing on Monday, November 10, Minister Ngafuan gave a detailed overview of the budget, highlighting key sectors, strategic initiatives, and fiscal policies designed to accelerate Liberia's development agenda.

He emphasized the resilience of the plan, noting: "Without Mittal's 200 million, the budget would still be around 1 billion."

Ngafuan reassured Liberians that fiscal stability remains central to the government's financial management. "There was no budget shortfall last year and there will be no shortfall this year," he declared, attributing this stability to strengthened revenue collection, disciplined expenditure management, and ongoing reforms to boost domestic resources.

The FY2026 budget is structured to drive growth and development across critical sectors, with a focus on:

Infrastructure Development: Upgrading road networks and enhancing nationwide connectivity, Health and Education: Revitalizing sector performance to improve service delivery,

Agriculture and Rural Development: Supporting food security and rural livelihoods, Security Sector Strengthening: Ensuring safety and stability for all citizens

Youth Empowerment and Job Creation: Promoting skills development and employment opportunities

These initiatives align with the government's ARREST agenda, which aims to improve livelihoods, boost productivity, and drive inclusive economic growth, he said.

The finance minister projected that the FY2026 budget will reinforce macroeconomic stability and stimulate growth. Early signs of progress include stronger revenue performance, increased investor confidence, and improved predictability in government spending.

"Too many good things are happening, and the budget will deliver a lot of things next year," Ngafuan said, describing the fiscal plan as both ambitious and realistic.

He stressed that the government remains committed to maintaining stability in the exchange rate, controlling inflation, and fostering an environment conducive to business and investment.

Reaffirming the administration's commitment to accountability, Ngafuan encouraged citizens and stakeholders to review the budget once tabled in the National Legislature, emphasizing the importance of public participation in shaping Liberia's future.

The FY2026 Draft National Budget is expected to be submitted to the Legislature for scrutiny, debate, and approval in the coming days, with implementation scheduled to begin on January 1, 2026.

The briefing underscores the government's confidence in its fiscal direction, highlighting its commitment to stability, transparency, and impactful development. With a US$1.2 billion budget and well-defined priorities, the administration aims to deliver tangible improvements across Liberia, marking FY2026 as a year of bold, meaningful progress for all citizens.- Edited by Othello B. Garblah.