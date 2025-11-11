Liberia: 'I Will Use the Power Appropriately.'

Margibi County — Justice Gbeisay began his address by directly addressing a prevailing notion that accuses members of the Nimba community of abusing power when in authority.

Recalling a personal experience, he shared, "One day, I was going and somebody pointed to my convey and said, 'Nimba people know how to abuse power.' Also, some even said it in a gathering." In response, he firmly distanced himself from this stereotype, affirming, "I will use power, and I will not misuse it, but will ensure that things are done properly. I will act and act decisively."

Chief Justice Gbeisay emphasized his intention to set a positive example, using his authority to foster development and stability, rather than perpetuating negative assumptions or abuse.

He assured that he will make a difference by using power appropriately to ensure the right things are done to attract development and stability in the country.

However, the Chief Justice expressed appreciation and excitement over the appointment of Judge Victoria W. Duncan, noting the significance of the ceremony as a celebration of her new role.

He encouraged Judge Duncan to perform her duties honorably, guided by the Liberian Constitution and the principles of justice. "Your judgment must be guided by fairness and a deep understanding of the law," he advised, highlighting the profound impact that judicial decisions can have on the lives of citizens and residents.

He went on to stress that the judiciary plays a critical role in national development and security, stating, "Without peace and security, there can be no development; therefore, peace, security, development, and tranquility rest within your hands

Chief Justice Gbeisay used the occasion to reiterate his administration's commitment to restoring integrity within the Liberian judiciary and combating both perceived and actual corruption.

He announced several measures designed to enhance efficiency and accountability, including:

Mandatory Working Hours: All judicial staff must be at their desks and begin work at 9:00 AM each day.

Monitoring and Oversight: The establishment of the Judiciary Monitoring, Evolution, and Accountability Division, tasked with ensuring proper conduct among staffers, judges, and magistrates through both scheduled and surprise court visits.

Enforcement of Standards: Judges, magistrates, and judicial workers are required to adhere to strict working hours and ethical standards. Those found engaging in defiant or corrupt practices will be penalized in accordance with the law's clear provisions.

Active Supervision: Chief Justice Gbeisay pledged to monitor activities within the judiciary personally and announced the formation of a committee dedicated to investigating judicial staffers and removing those found to be corrupt.

" This will not be business as usual. This is a new day in the judiciary. I will be in my office monitoring your activities. We have also constituted a committee to investigate judicial staffers. Those who are corrupt will be weeded out. We are not going to accept this any longer. This count must change, and we will transform things with the little time we have," he added. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.