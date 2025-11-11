Nigeria: Again, Court Stops PDP From Conducting National Convention

Judge Peter Lifu also restrained the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from monitoring, supervising, or recognising the the convention,

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday restrained the Peoples Democratic Party from holding its scheduled national convention pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit filed by ex-Gov Sule Lamido of Jigawa.

Judge Peter Lifu also restrained the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from monitoring, supervising, or recognising the the convention, pending the hearing and determination of the suit.

The judge held that Mr Lamido's application was meritorious and succeeded.

Mr Lifu acknowledged the judgment delivered by Judge James Omotosho on 31 October, which stopped PDP from holding the convention, and said it would be in the interest of justice to grant Mr Lamido's request.

Mr Omotosho had ruled that the convention was in jeopardy and advised PDP to comply with the law before proceeding.

Mr Lifu said that if "PDP is allowed to go ahead with the event," Mr Lamido would suffer further harm, making the preservative order necessary.

Mr Lamido, in an ex-parte motion filed by his lawyer Jeph Njikonye, on 31 October, had prayed the court to grant the interim order pending the hearing of the motion on notice.

He argued that if PDP was not restrained, the party would violate its constitution and deny him the opportunity to contest for national chairman.

On 31 October, Mr Lifu declined to grant the motion but ordered PDP and INEC to show cause why Mr Lamido's reliefs should not be granted, giving them 72 hours to respond. The matter was adjourned to 6 November.

At the resumed hearing on 6 November, PDP and INEC filed affidavits asking the court to refuse Mr Lamido's application. After listening to arguments, Judge Lifu adjourned the matter for ruling.

The judge has stood down the case until 1 p.m. today for the hearing of the substantive suit.