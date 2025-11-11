Nigeria: Katsina United Fined N9m, Banished to Jos Over Attack On Barau FC

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has imposed a fine of N9m on Katsina United for breaching the league's Framework and Rules during their week 12 match against Barau FC on Saturday, November 8, at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium.

Irate fans believed to be supporters of Katsina United invaded the pitch shortly after Barau FC's Orji Kalu scored in the 69th minute to level the game at 1-1.

While some of the angry fans ran into the pitch, others pelted the visitors with dangerous objects, one of which injured Nana Abraham on the neck.

In a summary jurisdiction yesterday, the league organisers found Katsina United guilty of multiple infractions relating to crowd misconduct and failure to provide adequate security.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Consequently, Katsina United have been fined N1m each for throwing objects towards the pitch, failing to ensure proper conduct of their supporters & bringing the game into disrepute, totalling N3m.

In addition, they have been slammed with N2m fine for failing to provide adequate & effective security and N2m each as compensation for treatment of injuries & damages to the away team's buses; & for holding the match officials & away team hostage for hours after the match, totalling N4m.

Apart from the fines, Katsina Utd will play all their subsequent home matches at the New Jos Township Stadium and behind closed doors.

Furthermore, the NPFL released another statement yesterday explaining that "the report of violent attack to the extent of slitting the throat of a player, Nana Abraham, of Barau FC was utterly false."

"The player was hurt by an object hurled from the stands and was treated on the pitch which led to the match being halted for a few minutes," NPFL clarified in the statement.

Katsina United have 48 hours within the date of the notice to appeal the sanctions.

However, Katsina United have dismissed the reports of violence as "false, misleading and entirely unfounded."

According to the club, the NPFL week 12 match ended peacefully without any ugly incident before, during or after the match.