Nigeria: W'cup Playoffs - Ndidi Confident of Eagles' Victory

10 November 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Dotun Omisakin

Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, has expressed the determination of his teammates to overcome the first 2026 World Cup qualification playoff hurdle in Morocco.

The mini-tournament to be staged between 13-16 November will feature Cameroon, Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon and Nigeria.

As the Super Eagles begin their quest to secure a spot in the Intercontinental Playoffs scheduled for March 2026, Ndidi believes on the depth of the squad.

"The strength of the team lies in our pace and power in transition, creativity in wide areas, and a solid spine.

"We also have depth--players who can come in and change the game. When we're connected and intense, we're dangerous," he said.

Ndidi identified unity and discipline as the recipes for the team's victory, saying that no opponent will be taken lightly.

"We respect every opponent. Playoffs come down to fine margins, not reputation. Our focus is on preparation--sharp training, good recovery, and executing the game plan. If we do that, our quality will shine through."

"As a team, we want to qualify while staying respectful of the task. We'll prepare well, give everything, and maintain our humility."

Reflecting on the team's journey to the playoffs, Ndidi said the team aims to improve its performance.

Meanwhile, as at the time of press yesterday, the Super Eagles camp had officially opened in Rabat with seven players and some backroom staff.

The players are: Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi, Samuel Chukwueze, Tolu Arokodare, Kunle Olusegun, Wilfred Ndidi, and Moses Simon.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

