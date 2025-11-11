Nigeria: 2025 ACF Unity Football Tourney Kicks Off in Bauchi

The 2025 edition of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) Unity Football Tournament kicked off on Sunday in Bauchi, with six states from the North-East region participating.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the six states participating in the tournament aimed at promoting peace, unity, and youth empowerment are Adamawa, Bauchi. Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe State.

Speaking at the opening ceremony yesterday in Bauchi, the Chairman of the tournament, Dr. Abubakar Fakai, said the competition is part of activities marking the 25th anniversary celebration of the Arewa Consultative Forum.

He said that the initiative provides a platform for talented young players from the 19 northern states to showcase their skills and gain wider recognition.

Fakai urged participating teams to display discipline, sportsmanship, and unity, serving as good ambassadors of their respective states throughout the tournament.

He disclosed that after the North-East leg in Bauchi, the ACF Unity Cup train will move to the North-Central zone, while Kebbi State has already emerged champion of the North-West edition.

According to him, winners from each geopolitical zone will later converge in Kaduna for the grand finale to determine the overall champion of the annual tournament.

In the opening matches, host Bauchi State defeated Taraba 2-1, while Gombe edged Borno by the same margin.

NAN reports that matches will continue on Monday and Tuesday at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi. (NAN)