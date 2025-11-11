Nigeria: NWF President, Adeniyi, Donates Bus, Demands Discipline At Islamic Games

The President of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF), Bashir Adeniyi, on Saturday visited national wrestlers in camp in Abuja and presented a new bus to the federation.

Adeniyi, who recently assumed office as NWF president, said the gesture was part of his administration's commitment to improving athletes' welfare and ensuring effective logistics ahead of the Islamic Games in Saudi Arabia.

"This is my first assignment as president, and I felt it was necessary to come and see our wrestlers, assess their level of preparedness, and boost their morale," he said.

The NWF president added that the national coach had assured him of the team's readiness, expressing confidence that Nigerian wrestlers would make the country proud.

Adeniyi, who also heads a paramilitary organisation, emphasised discipline and fair play, cautioning athletes against doping and other unethical practices.

"In the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), we emphasise discipline, and this is equally important in sports.

"We want to achieve glory cleanly. I told them to win clean and would prefer a discipline team that plays by the rules than an indiscipline winner," he said.

He added that as a new board, the federation was determined to uphold integrity and excellence in Nigerian wrestling.

Adeniyi also expressed optimism about the sport's future, noting the rise of young, disciplined wrestlers ready to succeed stars such as Blessing Oborodudu and Mercy Genesis.

NAN reports that the events which started on November 7 to end on November 25, is an inter-continental multi- sports event organised by the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association ( ISSA) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (NAN).