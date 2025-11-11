Tanzania: Immigration Dismisses Social Media Claims On Passport Seizures

Dodoma — THE Immigration Department has dismissed as false an audio clip circulating on social media claiming that Tanzanians returning from abroad are being stripped of their passports and money upon arrival at airports and other entry points, and forced to report to the Ministry of Home Affairs in Dodoma for questioning.

In a statement issued yesterday by the department's Communication Unit, the Immigration authorities described the allegations as baseless and deliberately misleading, saying they are intended to cause unnecessary public alarm and confusion.

The statement emphasised that no such directive or practice exists, and that all Tanzanians are free to enter the country in accordance with immigration laws and procedures.

The department further urged members of the public to ignore false information spread through unofficial channels and to rely only on verified updates from the Immigration Department and other government authorities.

It also cautioned individuals against sharing unverified content online, warning that spreading false information is an offence under the laws of Tanzania.