Tanzania: Immigration Dismisses Social Media Claims On Passport Seizures

11 November 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dailynews Reporter

Dodoma — THE Immigration Department has dismissed as false an audio clip circulating on social media claiming that Tanzanians returning from abroad are being stripped of their passports and money upon arrival at airports and other entry points, and forced to report to the Ministry of Home Affairs in Dodoma for questioning.

In a statement issued yesterday by the department's Communication Unit, the Immigration authorities described the allegations as baseless and deliberately misleading, saying they are intended to cause unnecessary public alarm and confusion.

The statement emphasised that no such directive or practice exists, and that all Tanzanians are free to enter the country in accordance with immigration laws and procedures.

The department further urged members of the public to ignore false information spread through unofficial channels and to rely only on verified updates from the Immigration Department and other government authorities.

It also cautioned individuals against sharing unverified content online, warning that spreading false information is an offence under the laws of Tanzania.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.