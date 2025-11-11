Tanzania: Ignore Claims That International Criminal Court Is Probing Post-Election Deaths in Tanzania

Ignore claims that International Criminal Court is probing post-election deaths in Tanzania

IN SHORT: Tanzania's elections on 29 October 2025 sparked protests across the country, with reports of violence, deaths and vandalism. Days later, some social media posts claimed that the International Criminal Court had launched an investigation into the deaths. But the claims are false.

"BREAKING NEWS! International Criminal Court (ICC) starts preliminary investigations into the deaths of Tanzania post election violence. Idi Amin Suluhu will regret her heinous actions," reads a post on Facebook.

Samia Suluhu Hassan is the president of Tanzania.

"Idi Amin Mama" is one of the nicknames used by Hassan's critics to liken her to former Ugandan president Idi Amin Dada, due to her perceived tyrannical rule.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) investigates and, where warranted, tries individuals charged with the gravest crimes of concern to the international community: genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity and the crime of aggression.

Tanzania held its general election on 29 October 2025. The election was reportedly marred by violence, vandalism and deaths. Amid the unrest, Hassan was sworn in as president.

The African Union's election monitoring team observed the vote and subsequently declared that it failed to meet democratic standards.

The claim has also been posted as a graphic featuring two photos: one of Hassan and the other showing ICC judges.

But is there any truth to it? We checked.

No record of ICC investigation

A search of the ICC's website, social media accounts, press releases and case updates reveals no record of such a filing. No credible news outlets have confirmed such a move by the ICC either. If the claim were true, local and international media would have reported it.

In response to the post-election violence, Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema), one of Tanzania's opposition parties, called on the United Nations and the ICC to launch an investigation. According to Chadema, over 700 people were killed in the protests. But we found no evidence that the ICC responded to Chadema's calls.

Claims that the ICC has initiated an investigation into the killing that occurred during the post-election violence in Tanzania are false and should be ignored.