Tanzania: Ignore Claims That International Criminal Court Is Probing Post-Election Deaths in Tanzania

11 November 2025
Africa Check (Johannesburg)
By Tess Wandia

Ignore claims that International Criminal Court is probing post-election deaths in Tanzania

IN SHORT: Tanzania's elections on 29 October 2025 sparked protests across the country, with reports of violence, deaths and vandalism. Days later, some social media posts claimed that the International Criminal Court had launched an investigation into the deaths. But the claims are false.

"BREAKING NEWS! International Criminal Court (ICC) starts preliminary investigations into the deaths of Tanzania post election violence. Idi Amin Suluhu will regret her heinous actions," reads a post on Facebook.

Samia Suluhu Hassan is the president of Tanzania.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Idi Amin Mama" is one of the nicknames used by Hassan's critics to liken her to former Ugandan president Idi Amin Dada, due to her perceived tyrannical rule.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) investigates and, where warranted, tries individuals charged with the gravest crimes of concern to the international community: genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity and the crime of aggression.

Tanzania held its general election on 29 October 2025. The election was reportedly marred by violence, vandalism and deaths. Amid the unrest, Hassan was sworn in as president.

The African Union's election monitoring team observed the vote and subsequently declared that it failed to meet democratic standards.

The claim has also been posted as a graphic featuring two photos: one of Hassan and the other showing ICC judges.

But is there any truth to it? We checked.

No record of ICC investigation

A search of the ICC's website, social media accounts, press releases and case updates reveals no record of such a filing. No credible news outlets have confirmed such a move by the ICC either. If the claim were true, local and international media would have reported it.

In response to the post-election violence, Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema), one of Tanzania's opposition parties, called on the United Nations and the ICC to launch an investigation. According to Chadema, over 700 people were killed in the protests. But we found no evidence that the ICC responded to Chadema's calls.

Claims that the ICC has initiated an investigation into the killing that occurred during the post-election violence in Tanzania are false and should be ignored.

Read the original story, with links and other resources.
Africa Check is a non-partisan organisation which promotes accuracy in public debate and in the media. Twitter @AfricaCheck and www.africacheck.org

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Africa Check. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.