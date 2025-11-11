Ghana: Pregnant Woman Murdered in Dormaa West

10 November 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

A 27-year-old pregnant woman, Haggar Nyorkpatey, who went missing while on her way to her farm, has been found murdered at Yaw Wusukrom in the Dormaa West District of the Bono Region.

Preliminary investigations by the police indicate that Haggar, who was seven months pregnant, had her throat slit with a sharp object. Blood clots were found in her mouth and ear canal, and foamy particles mixed with blood were observed around her neck.

A police statement signed by Chief Inspector Thomas Akeelah, Public Relations Officer of the Bono Regional Police Command, confirmed that the incident occurred on November 6, 2025.

According to the statement, Charles Asante, 57, reported the disappearance of his younger brother's wife, who left home around 8:30 a.m. to visit her farm near Yaw Wusukrom but never returned.

The police proceeded to the scene and discovered the lifeless body of a woman wearing a multicoloured dress and blue trousers with white stripes. The deceased was later identified as Haggar and taken to a private mortuary in Dormaa Ahenkro for autopsy and preservation.

The statement added that investigations are ongoing to identify and apprehend the perpetrators of this heinous crime for possible prosecution. Authorities have appealed to anyone with information to come forward and assist with the investigation.

The police assured the public of their commitment to bring those responsible to justice.

