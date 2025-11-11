Ghana: Police Offer Gh¢1 Million Bounty for Murder Suspect Mark Agingre

10 November 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Police Service has placed a GH¢1 million reward for anyone providing credible information leading to the arrest of Mark Agingre, wanted for the alleged murder of a family of five in Binduri, Upper East Region.

Agingre, a native of Binduri, is suspected of involvement in multiple brutal killings in the district and surrounding communities. He is wanted in connection with the murder of a man, his wife, and three children on November 7, 2025, which left another child in critical condition at the Bolgatanga Government Hospital.

He is also linked to the killing of an elderly man and his two children on October 27, 2025, in Binduri. Preliminary investigations suggest that Agingre may be responsible for several other targeted murders in the area.

In a statement, the Ghana Police Service urged the public to provide any credible information about the suspect's whereabouts. Citizens are encouraged to contact the nearest police station or call 191 or 18555 immediately.

The police assured the public that all efforts are being made to track down Agingre and bring him to justice.

