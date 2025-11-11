Ghana: Parliament Vets Chief Justice Nominee Amid Minority Objection

The Appointments Committee of Parliament is set to vet Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, the Chief Justice (CJ) nominee, amid objections from the minority in Parliament.

The vetting was announced by Majority Leader and Leader of Government Business, Mr. Mahama Ayariga, during the presentation of the Business Statement for the upcoming week.

However, the announcement drew criticism from Minority Leader, Mr. Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, who argued that the vetting could interfere with the Judiciary, citing ongoing legal proceedings related to the removal of former CJ, Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo, which are currently before the ECOWAS Court.

According to Mr. Afenyo-Markin, proceeding with the vetting would contradict the 1992 Constitution and Parliament's Standing Orders. He urged the Appointments Committee to withdraw Justice Baffoe-Bonnie's vetting from the Business Statement, warning that it could render ongoing legal processes "otiose."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In response, Mr. Ayariga defended the vetting, stating that the process followed due constitutional procedure, with the Speaker of Parliament, Mr. Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, referring the nomination to the Committee. He emphasized that Parliament is constitutionally mandated to approve CJ nominations and that the Supreme Court has ruled that pending litigation cannot halt Parliament's processes once started.

Ruling on the matter, Speaker Bagbin dismissed the motion filed by Mr. Afenyo-Markin to halt the vetting, noting that there was no constitutional or procedural basis to suspend Parliament's work due to ongoing court cases. He further warned that accepting such an argument would allow litigants to hold Parliament hostage by filing cases to freeze its activities.

The vetting of Justice Baffoe-Bonnie, currently the Acting Chief Justice, is expected to proceed as scheduled, reinforcing Parliament's role in the appointment and oversight of judicial leadership.