Ghana: Decongesting Accra / Feasibility Studies for New Green City to Begin - President Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has announced that feasibility studies for a new Green City aimed at decongesting Accra are set to commence, with the Finance Ministry expected to make the necessary budgetary allocations for the city's design.

Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony for the Multi-purpose Norbert Anku Solar Energy Project at the Dawa Industrial Park in Agotor on Thursday, November 6, 2025, President Mahama outlined plans for the new administrative city, which will feature:

State-of-the-art infrastructure

Modern drainage systems

Improved sanitation

Dedicated commercial districts

Regulated markets

"With the kind of gridlock happening in Accra, this new city will attract investment, tourism, and will be a smart city with modern drainage and good sanitation. There will be no kiosks," he emphasised.

The proposed Green City will span the Greater Accra, Eastern, and Volta Regions, stretching from the Saglemi Housing Estate through Bondase Military Range in Ningo-Prampram District. President Mahama stressed that all current developments, including the Dawa Industrial Park, are integral to the city's master plan.

The development is projected to unfold over 20 years in four phases, with phase one expected to begin before the end of 2028.

☀️ Solar Energy Integration for Industry

President Mahama also highlighted the Norbert Anku Solar Energy Project, expected to generate 1,000 megawatts by 2032, as part of Ghana's renewable energy transition.

"This facility will produce clean, stable, and affordable electricity dedicated to Ghana's manufacturing and export zones. It forms the core of our 24-hour economy policy and Industrial Recovery Programme," he noted.

The solar plant is part of a broader strategy to ensure that factories, cold storage facilities, digital hubs, and export plants operate efficiently day and night without power interruptions or high energy costs.

🌱 Linking Energy, Industry, and Climate

Under the National Renewable Energy Master Plan, Ghana aims to achieve at least 15% renewable energy in the national mix by 2030, boosting industrial competitiveness while complying with global trade regulations, including the EU's carbon border adjustment mechanism.

"The Solar for Industry project is not an isolated initiative but part of a national blueprint linking energy transition, industrial competitiveness, and climate responsibility," President Mahama said.

The new Green City, together with renewable energy initiatives, marks a strategic step toward decongesting Accra, attracting investment, and fostering sustainable urbanisation in Ghana.