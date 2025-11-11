Ghana: Tv3's Godwin Asediba Named 2024 Best Journalist

Godwin Asediba of TV3 Network was last Saturday adjudged the 2024 Journalist of the Year by the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) at its 29th Awards and Gala Night held at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

Renowned for his evocative human-interest stories that expose injustice and amplify marginalised voices, Asediba also clinched the award for Best in Documentary Reporting. His latest honour follows his earlier triumph as the 2024 BBC News Komla Dumor Award winner.

Also, Ms Abigail Annoh of The Ghanaian Times was awarded Best in Health Reporting, while four journalists from the Ghana News Agency (GNA) -- Albert Oppong Ansah, Issifu Dasmani Laary, James Amoh Junior, and Solomon Gumah -- received awards for Best in Online News Reporting, Best in Road Safety Reporting, Best Photojournalist, and Best in Online Features, respectively.

Nabil Ahmed Rufai also distinguished himself with two awards -- Best in News Reporting (TV) and Best in Arts and Entertainment Reporting.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Other celebrated journalists included Ridwan Karim Dini-Osman, Sarah Apenkro, Rachel Kakraba, Samuel Dowuona, Masahudu Ankilu Kunateh, Severious Kale-Dery, Edmund Smith-Asante, Timothy Ngnenbe, Justice Agbenorsi, Esther Aidoo, Anass Sabit, Ohemeng Tawiah, Clinton Yeboah, Muftau Nabila Abdulai, Peter Agengre, Rosemond Akuorkor Adjetey, Agyei Annim, Ebenezer Madugu, and the Ekosiisen team from Asempa FM.

This year's ceremony marked a historic milestone -- the first time the GJA held its flagship awards outside Accra in nearly three decades. The event was held under the distinguished patronage of His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, at the Otumfuo Jubilee Hall at Manhyia.

In a gesture of royal recognition, the Asantehene presented Asediba with GH¢25,000, commending his journalistic excellence and dedication to truth.

Doreen Ampofo of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) also received GH¢25,000 from the Asantehene after sweeping three major categories -- Best Female Journalist of the Year, Best in Documentary (Radio), and Best in Gender Reporting. Her wins underscored the growing impact of women in shaping Ghana's media landscape.

Themed: 'Safeguarding Ghana's Future: The Role of the Media in Promoting Peace, Security and the Fight Against Galamsey', the 2024 GJA Awards attracted 321 entries across diverse categories.

President John Dramani Mahama, who served as the special guest of honour, delivered a keynote address reaffirming his commitment to press freedom and responsible journalism.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Other dignitaries who addressed the event included Acting Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, KGL Group Executive Chairman Alex Apau Dadey, Government Communications Lead Felix Kwakye Ofosu, and National Media Commission Chair Akua Opokua Britwum.

The event culminated in a royal dinner in honour of the GJA, where the Asantehene revealed that the chosen Saturday coincided with Dapaa -- a sacred period during which Asante Kings traditionally refrain from public engagements ahead of the Sunday Akwasidae celebration.