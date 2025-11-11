Ghana: Promasidor Appoints Festus Tettey As Group CEO to Strengthen Global Leadership

Promasidor Group has announced the appointment of Festus Tettey as Group Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2026, as part of its initiative to strengthen leadership architecture globally.

Mr. Tettey will succeed Anders Einarsson, the current Group CEO, who will assume the role of Group Executive Chairman of the Board, reporting directly to the Board.

Before his promotion, Festus Tettey served as CEO of ECOWAS operations (excluding Nigeria), overseeing countries including Benin, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Cote d'Ivoire, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Senegal, Sierra Leone, and Togo.

In a corporate statement signed by Uwa Michael-Okafor, Chief Human Resource Officer of Promasidor Group, it was noted:

"Festus is widely respected for building strong teams, strong brands with high product quality, and elevating operational discipline."

Festus Tettey's career highlights include significant contributions to Promasidor Ghana and the broader ECOWAS region, having held key leadership roles such as:

His appointment signals Promasidor's commitment to strengthening governance, operational excellence, and sustainable growth across its global operations.