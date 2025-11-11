Ghana: Nsumia Church of Christ Holds Children's Day Programme

10 November 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kingsley ASARE

The Children's Ministry of the Nsumia Church of Christ in the Nsawam-Addoagyiri Municipality yesterday observed this year's Children's Day celebration on the theme "Keep Watching Yourself and the Teachings of Christ."

This year's programme was based on 1 Timothy 4:16, which enjoins Christians to "Keep watching yourself and the teachings. Continue in them, for in doing this you will save both yourselves and those who hear you." (New King James Version).

As part of the annual celebration, the children were given the opportunity to lead the activities of the church.

Some of the activities included Bible recitations, song ministrations, demonstrations of the Twelve Disciples, biblical poetry recitals, and plays based on the Book of Esther and the Ten Commandments.

The Preacher of the Nsumia Church of Christ, Evangelist Edward Boakye, advised the children to study the Bible diligently and apply its principles and lessons in their daily lives.

According to him, the Bible contains valuable lessons, principles, and ideas which, if followed, can help young people lead successful and godly lives. He also encouraged the children to obey their parents, take their studies seriously, and avoid behaviours that could negatively affect their education.

Mrs Naomi Habia, one of the Children's Teachers, said the programme was organised to give the children an opportunity to showcase their talents and deepen their understanding of Christian teachings and doctrines.

She explained that the event was also intended to prepare the children for future leadership roles in the church.

Some of the children who spoke to The Ghanaian Times expressed appreciation to the church leadership for instituting the Children's Day celebration, saying it helped them build confidence and develop their gifts while serving God.

