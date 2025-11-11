Ghana: ESPA Calls Off Nationwide Strike After Productive Talks With Government

The Environmental Service Providers Association (ESPA) has called off its planned nationwide strike action, which was scheduled to commence on November 7, 2025.

The decision followed successful talks with the government aimed at resolving outstanding payment challenges facing the waste management sector.

In a statement issued by the Association's Executive Secretary, Ms Ama Ofori Antwi, ESPA announced that the government, through the Minister of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mr Ahmed Ibrahim, had assured the Association of its commitment to process and settle arrears owed to service providers within the shortest possible time.

"I, on behalf of the National Executive Council, wish to urge all member companies to suspend the planned nationwide strike originally scheduled to take effect on November 7, 2025," she said.

"We encourage all members to maintain calm, stay united, and refrain from any action that may disrupt waste collection and sanitation services while negotiations are ongoing," Mrs Antwi stated.

ESPA further urged its members to continue their normal operations while leadership worked closely with the government to reach a mutually beneficial resolution to what it described as "daunting challenges."

The Association commended its members for their patience and cooperation, adding that it was confident that the dialogue would yield positive outcomes to stabilise the sector and safeguard the livelihoods of workers and the environment.

It will be recalled that ESPA, on October 30, announced a nationwide strike due to the government's delay in paying for services rendered by its members.

ESPA is a coalition of private waste management companies in Ghana, working in partnership with the government and local authorities to promote efficient, sustainable, and inclusive environmental services.