Ghana: Bono RFA Urges Club Managers to Promote Discipline in Football

Dr. Charles Osei Anto, Chairman of the Bono Regional Football Association (RFA), has called on club owners and managers to instil strict discipline within their teams.

Addressing club managers and owners during the association's Ordinary Session of Congress for the 2025/26 football season in Sunyani, Dr. Anto emphasised that the region would not tolerate football hooliganism. He urged clubs to comply fully with the regulations governing football.

The congress, held under the theme: "Fixing the Fundamentals - Empowering Our Grassroots," was attended by managers of Second Division clubs across 11 zones in the Bono Region. Also present were representatives from 93 clubs, the women's league, colts' clubs, the referees' association, sports writers, and the retired footballers' association.

Dr. Anto warned that clubs engaging in indiscipline or lawlessness would face consequences. He also called for the full cooperation of club managers and stakeholders to promote football development in the region.

During the congress, the RFA's annual report and audited accounts were presented, read, and duly accepted by attendees.