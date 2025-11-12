Malians Are Sceptical of Free Cross-Border Movement and Want Fewer Immigrants

One in four adults say they have considered emigrating.

Key findings

Fewer than half (44%) of Malians say West Africans should be able to move freely across international borders for work or trade; a majority (56%) think the government should limit cross-border movement to protect its citizens. o In practice, more than three-quarters (78%) of respondents report that crossing international borders is "difficult" or "very difficult."

Only 8% of Malians have heard of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Nearly six in 10 Malians (58%) say immigrants have a positive impact on the country's economy.

Most Malians express tolerant attitudes toward immigrants: Overwhelming majorities say they would not mind having foreign workers (85%) or refugees (80%) as neighbours.

Even so, six in 10 citizens want the government to limit immigration: 41% favour reducing the number of foreign job seekers allowed into the country, while 19% would eliminate such immigration altogether. An even larger majority support reducing (40%) or eliminating (26%) the entry of refugees.

When it comes to emigration, one-fourth (26%) of Malians say they have considered leaving the country, including 15% who have given it "a lot" of thought. o Economic concerns drive interest in emigration, mainly the desire to escape economic hardship or poverty (48%) and to find better work opportunities (37%). o The most popular destinations among potential emigrants are Nigeria and other African countries (41%) and Europe (39%).

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Mali, a low-income country in West Africa, has long been characterised by large population movements influenced by traditional mobility, conflict, and environmental challenges. In the past, it functioned as a hub for migration across the Sahel, where seasonal workers and pastoralists regularly moved between Mali and neighbouring Algeria, Libya, and Côte d'Ivoire (Molenaar & van Damme, 2017).

Demographic growth and urbanisation have intensified migration dynamics. Young men often migrate to Bamako for temporary work during the dry season, while women seek domestic jobs in urban centres (Hummel, 2016; Toulmin, 2020). Mali's population grew from 9.2 million in 1990 to 23.8 million in 2023, with 46.2% under age 15 (Aikins, 2025). Nearly half of Malians now live in urban areas, where rapid population growth strains infrastructure and public services (World Bank, 2025). Combined with limited economic transformation and widespread poverty, these trends fuel internal and cross-border migration.

In addition, conflict has been a major driver of forced displacement. The 2012 rebellion in northern Mali triggered mass internal displacement southward and refugee flows to neighbouring countries (Hoogeveen, Rossi, & Sansone, 2019). As of December 2024, Mali counted 402,167 internally displaced persons (IDPs) and 952,480 returnees, with Bamako hosting large IDP populations (UNHCR, 2025). Persistent insecurity, jihadist violence, and weak governance continue to exacerbate these movements.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Legal Affairs Migration By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Environmental pressures also influence mobility. Severe droughts and desertification have disrupted subsistence farming, prompting migration as an adaptive strategy. Between 2004 and 2009, droughts contributed to an estimated annual average of 2,300 departures, particularly in areas with low adaptive capacity (Defrance, Delesalle, & Gubert, 2023). Climate-induced migration is projected to increase as environmental degradation worsens, intersecting with economic vulnerability and rural poverty.

Afrobarometer's Round 10 survey asked about Malians' views on migration. Findings show that while a majority oppose unrestricted movement across international borders, almost six in 10 think that immigrants contribute positively to Mali's economy. Overwhelming majorities say they would have no problem living next door to foreign workers or refugees. Yet support for tighter immigration controls is strong, with majorities calling for reductions in both job seekers and refugees allowed into the country.

As for emigration, one in four Malians say they have considered leaving the country, most often to escape economic hardship and/or find work. Along with Europe, Nigeria and other African countries are leading destinations for potential emigrants.

Obaloluwa Ayooluwa Aka Obaloluwa Ayooluwa Aka is a PhD student in the Department of Political Science at the University of Kentucky.