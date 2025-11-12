Nigeria: Lawyers, CSO Knock Wike Over Altercation With Soldiers

Lawyers and a Civil Society Group have flayed the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike over his altercation with a military officer over the demolition of a property belonging to an ex-Chief of Naval Staff yesterday.

Speaking to Daily Trust, the Executive Director of the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, condemned the altercation describing the minister's conduct as "disgraceful and unbecoming of a public office holder."

Daily Trust reports that there was a face-off between the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, and a military officer, who led some soldiers to prevent the FCT demolition squad from demolishing a structure on a land belonging to an ex-Chief of Naval Staff at Gaduwa District of Abuja.

The property on Plot 1946 at Gaduwa District is allegedly owned by Retired Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo, who served as Chief of Naval Staff under the President Muhammadu Buhari administration in 2021.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Reacting to the incident, Rafsanjani said Wike's action amounted to an abuse of power and disrespect for the Nigerian military institution.

"I think Wike has disgraced public office. You cannot come and be doing thuggery as a public official. There should be a civilized way of handling things," he said.

Rafsanjani said the minister's behavior was unacceptable and called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to caution him.

"In my opinion, what Wike has done by insulting a Nigerian Army officer is very disrespectful. To be seizing land; I don't think that is what the president has assigned him to do. We are calling on the president to seriously caution Wike for his behavior because he is ruining the reputation of the office of a minister."

The civil society advocate said Wike's actions portray governance in a bad light and could erode public confidence in government institutions.

"This is not how to govern. We have had several ministers in Abuja; nobody has done this kind of thing. You can do things in a very civilized way," he added.

Rafsanjani also referenced allegations by Senator Ireti Kingibe and others that Wike had been reallocating lands to cronies.

"Seizing people's land that they acquired legitimately and allocating it to your own friends, as alleged by the FCT Senator and others, is not good for the government. Therefore, we are calling on Mr. President to caution Wike. The way and manner he carries out his duties is not promoting the good work of the government or the Presidency," he said.

He urged public officials to respect due process and avoid conducts that undermine the dignity of public office.

"This work should be done with civility and due process. You cannot come and be doing this garagara to the extent of insulting Army officers who were instructed to be there. They didn't go by themselves, and they told him that", he said.

The lawyers, who spoke on the issue also explained that although evidence of approval from the development control office is required before the development of any property, the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, did not handle the matter well.

Dayo Akinlaja (SAN) said the scenario pointed to a systemic problem in the Nigerian polity.

"One thing is certain: the situation could have been better managed. This is one instance in which might has trumped officialdom. Apparently, we have not seen the end of the disturbing scenario," he said.

Similarly, Jibrin S. Jibrin, Esq., said the FCT minister's action was improper, avoidable, and unnecessary, and could have been handled in a different manner.

"For example, the law has ample provisions on how to address such matters. Following due process and the right processes in addressing the matter would have resulted in the same being sorted out without the overdramatization that attended the minister's visit to the site," he said.

He, however, said it was compulsory for any developer of a landed property to obtain prior permission from the relevant agencies before they commence work.

"This means that it is illegal for an owner of a landed property to proceed with work without applying for and obtaining the said approval," he said.

FCTA's stance

The FCT Director of Development Control Department, Mukhtar Galadima, had earlier said the property in question was not allocated by the FCT Administration. The department also said that the land lacked, among other things, building approval and should not be developed.

Our correspondent reports that building approval is a document often given by the Development Control Department to certify that a developer can proceed with work on a particular structure. Where a building is being developed without such approval, the law empowers the department to demolish such building but not to revoke the land.

Wike's action

Daily Trust gathered that the minister went to the site when he was told that officials of the Department of Development Control, who had earlier gone there to demolish the structure, were prevented from doing so.

Wike stepped out of his vehicle and demanded to be allowed in, insisting he had come to inspect an "illegal construction". The soldiers stood their ground, with their leader asserting that he was under strict orders "from above" not to permit entry.

Our correspondent reports that the atmosphere then charged up.

"Who gave you the order?" Wike demanded, raising his voice as he advanced toward the officer.

"Keep quiet!" the minister shouted, his tone echoing across the site.

The young officer, refusing to back down, responded:

"Sir, you cannot tell me to keep quiet. I am a commissioned officer."

The Minister retorted: "You're a fool!"

Unfazed, the soldier replied, "I am not a fool, sir, and you have no right to call me one."

The tense exchange ended with Wike turning away in anger and leaving the scene, but not before addressing journalists who were present.

"It's really unfortunate," he said, describing the soldiers' presence as "illegal."

"You heard what the officer said that he was sent by the former Chief of Naval Staff. I don't understand how someone who once occupied such a high position cannot come to my office to resolve an issue but instead uses soldiers to intimidate people. I will not succumb to blackmail or intimidation," he said.

He added that he had contacted the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and the Chief of Naval Staff, both of whom, he claimed, assured him that the situation would be resolved.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He maintained that the government would not tolerate impunity or lawlessness, regardless of the personalities involved.

"We cannot continue to allow lawlessness to prevail in this country. What about those who don't have the military or security to protect them? When government officials are carrying out their duties, some people think they can use force to intimidate them. I will not accept that."

Wike assured that the FCTA's efforts to curb illegal developments would continue without fear or favor.

"He will not carry out this illegal development simply because he was a former Chief of Naval Staff. I will not allow that," he said.

Efforts made by Daily Trust to get reaction from the former Chief of Naval Staff, Retired Vice Admiral Gambo, proved abortive, as he did not take the call put through to him. He also did not respond to a message sent to him.

Wike's tenure and land administration in FCT

Our correspondent reports that the latest confrontation is one of the most dramatic episodes yet in Wike's ongoing crackdown on what he describes as unauthorised land acquisitions in the capital, a campaign that has seen several high-profile demolitions and investigations into some property deals since he assumed office in 2023.

He has also been accused of land grabbing and arbitrary revocations, an allegation Wike and his administration have denied.

Wike has also been at loggerheads with some property owners at the nation's capital over ground rents.

Only on Monday, he imposed a ₦5 million fine on violators of land use in some parts of the city centre.