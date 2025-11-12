West Africa: Nigeria Seeks Ecowas Strategy for Livestock Growth

The Federal Government of Nigeria is seeking a Western African strategy for the growth of the livestock sector.

The Minister of Livestock Development, Mr Edi Muktambe, made this demand at the opening ceremony of the regional high-level workshop on the development of the animal feed industry in West Africa and the Sahel, organised by the ECOWAS.

While declaring the workshop open, the Minister represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr Chinyere Akujobimade, said, "As a country, Nigeria's animal feed production policy is perfectly aligned with the current dynamic and is indeed amplified as a major focus in the National Livestock Growth Acceleration Strategy, NLGAS, which is Nigeria's livestock strategy plan for the year 2025 to the year 2035.

"I do hope that the results of your discussions will, among other things, lay the foundation for a Western African strategy based on promoting local resources vis-à-vis agricultural by-products, fodder, and fodder crops, strengthening technical capacities and promoting innovation, developing infrastructure and financing tailored to SMEs in the sector, establishing harmonised regulatory frameworks at regional levels, and promoting sustainable public-private partnerships."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

While reiterating that Nigeria is fully committed to supporting the transformation of the livestock sector, he lamented that livestock development in West Africa and the Sahel is facing the challenge of limited availability and quality of animal feed.

"Animal feed accounts for a significant portion of animal production costs. The lack of industrial infrastructure, dependence on imported inputs, climate variability, and insufficient regional coordination limit the competitiveness of this sector.

"This situation also hinders the modernisation of livestock farming, increases the vulnerability of livestock farmers, and reduces countries' ability to meet growing demand for food products.

"This workshop, therefore, is timely as it aims to promote dialogue among public and private actors. It also provides us with the opportunity and platform to share successful experiences and identify tools for developing a genuine regional animal feed industry," she said.

"We believe that a strong local and regional animal feed industry will not only create jobs, but it will reduce dependence on imports and will, above all, strengthen food sovereignty in our region. To this end, we look forward to the effective operationalisation of the livestock feed components of the ECOWAS regional food security programme."

On his part, the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, represented by the Acting Executive Director of the Regional Agency for Agriculture and Food (ARAA), Mr Konlani Kanfitin, said the livestock sector occupies a central place in the economies of ECOWAS Member States, adding that it contributes to food security, job creation, and the income of millions of rural households.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria West Africa Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He, however, said, its development remains hindered by the unavailability, quality, and cost of animal feed.

"This workshop represents a key moment for reflection and collective action to make real ECOWAS's commitment through its Regional Agricultural Policy (ECOWAP) and its projects and programs in the livestock sector.

"We firmly believe that a strong regional animal feed industry will make the ECOWAS Regional Food Security Reserve more operational and more effective in crisis management.

"We therefore look forward with great interest to seeing the conclusions of this workshop translated into concrete and lasting results to nurture this hope, which will undoubtedly be fulfilled, given the quality of expertise present here," he said.