Nigeria: What Tinubu Should Do to Mitigate U.S. Threat - Political Scientists

12 November 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Abdullahi Olesin

The president of the Nigeria Political Scientists Association (NPSA), Prof. Hassan Saliu, has outlined how President Bola Tinubu can mitigate the pressure arising from the declaration of Nigeria as a country of particular concern by President Donald Trump of the United States of America.

Saliu, who spoke with LEADERSHIP in Ilorin, Kwara State, said Tinubu must first issue a directive to the Armed Forces to target and rout out groups causing problems in the country.

He also advised the president to convene a meeting with leading religious leaders to apprise them of the consequences of their followers' actions, establish a high-powered committee to investigate the claims made by America and share the outcomes.

Saliu urged Tinubu to issue an ultimatum to insurgent groups to surrender their arms to the government within one week and restrain public officials from inflammatory rhetoric and establish a single centre to coordinate information and responses on the matter.

He stressed the need for Tinubu to focus on internal efforts and publicly disclose progress made in addressing the issue as well as establishing a high-powered committee of influential Nigerians to engage with Washington.

Saliu's other recommendations include, addressing the country's economic hardship by introducing policies to mitigate its impact, refraining from sponsoring individuals or groups that disparage America, and avoiding presenting records of economic performance in office, as this is not the issue at hand.

Others are engaging with nations whose citizens are involved in illegal mining activities exacerbating insecurity in Nigeria, eschew reliance on external solidarity, as it may not be forthcoming when needed, and appointment of ambassadors who can add value to the country's diplomacy.

"A consideration of these points can help alleviate the escalating tension. It is to be noted that Nigeria-USA relations have historically been characterised by tension, albeit not to the current extent," Saliu said.

