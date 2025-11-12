Nigeria: Peoples Democratic Party's November 15 Convention Faces Growing Uncertainty

The convening of the much-anticipated Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) elective national convention scheduled for this weekend hangs in the balance following a fresh court judgement halting the gathering.

However, the Oyo State chapter of the party told LEADERSHIP that the election will proceed as planned.

The PDP chairman in the state, Hon. Dayo Ogungbenro, declared that the Abuja Federal High Court ruling was not a threat.

The convention, which is expected to elect new national leadership for the party, has been the subject of litigation between the camp loyal to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, and that of PDP governors led by Governor Seyi Makinde.

Again, Court Halts PDP Convention

A founding member of the PDP, Sule Lamido, joined the legal tussle when he approached the court to stop the convention on the grounds that he was denied the opportunity to purchase nomination forms for the PDP chairmanship seat.

Yesterday, Justice Peter Lifu of a Federal High Court in Abuja stopped the PDP from holding its 2025 National Convention.

The court also barred the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from supervising, monitoring, or recognising the outcome of the National Convention where national officers are expected to be elected.

Justice Lifu issued the fresh order while delivering a ruling in an application brought by a former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido.

Lamido had dragged the party before the court, complaining that he was denied the opportunity to buy the chairmanship nomination form to enable him to participate in the convention.

The judge predicated the restriction order against the PDP on the grounds that the party refused, neglected, and failed to comply with the relevant conditions and laws governing the conduct of such conventions.

He held that evidence from Lamido showed that the timetable for the convention was not published for the attention of members as required by law.

Justice Lifu also held that the balance of convenience tilted towards Lamido, as he would suffer more harm if unlawfully excluded from the planned convention.

To remedy the situation, the judge said the former governor had undertaken to pay damages to the PDP in the event that his suit was found to be frivolous.

According to him, in a constitutional democracy, due process of law must be strictly followed by those in charge, adding that to do otherwise would endanger democracy itself.

He further stated that, in line with Section 6 of the 1999 Constitution, the court of law must not abdicate its role of dispensing justice without fear or favour.

Justice Lifu held that anarchy would be the order of the day if the court abdicated its constitution-assigned functions.

In his final pronouncement, the judge restrained the PDP from proceeding with the convention billed for November 15 and 16, or on any other date, in Ibadan or elsewhere.

He also stopped INEC from supervising, monitoring, or recognising the outcome of any convention organised by the PDP.

LEADERSHIP recalls that another judge of the same court, James Omotosho, had on 31 October issued similar orders stopping INEC from supervising or recognising the outcome of the convention if conducted.

His ruling was predicated on the fact that due process was not followed in the planning of the convention.

Besides, Omotosho held that the PDP failed to issue the mandatory 21 days' notice of meetings and congresses to enable INEC to carry out its statutory duty of monitoring such conferences and congresses.

Justice Omotosho stated that the PDP's failure to comply with the law had put the planned convention in jeopardy and subsequently advised the party to take the necessary steps before proceeding with the election.

He therefore restrained INEC from receiving, publishing, or recognising the outcome of the convention slated for Ibadan until the law had been complied with.

Court Ruling Not a Threat to Our Convention - Oyo PDP Chair

However, the PDP chairman in Oyo State, Hon. Dayo Ogungbenro, has declared that the Abuja Federal High Court ruling on the party's national convention slated for Ibadan is not a threat.

Reacting to the new ruling of the Abuja Federal High Court which stopped the proposed national convention, the party chairman said, *"Nothing can stop our convention.

We are preparing for the convention and we are going to hold it. Nothing can stop it by the grace of God."*

Meanwhile, an Oyo State High Court in Ibadan had on Monday once again adjourned hearing in a suit filed by Folahan Malomo Adelabi against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), its acting national chairman, and other respondents.

The case, which has attracted growing political attention ahead of the party's National Convention, will now continue on Wednesday, 12 November 2025, following the court's decision to allow all parties more time to file and exchange necessary processes.

Justice Ladiran Akintola, after hearing submissions from counsel representing both sides, emphasised the importance of properly filing all relevant documents before substantive proceedings could commence.

The judge stated that the adjournment was necessary to enable the court to consider all pending applications together for a smooth hearing.

Ogungbenro, who noted that the Oyo State High Court had ordered the party to proceed with the national convention, said, "This is not Abuja; this is Oyo, where everything is taking place."

On whether this would not amount to long-term litigation, he said, "Wait, let us get there. When we get there, we will cross the bridge."

Calls and text messages sent to the governors of Oyo and Adamawa States, Seyi Makinde and Umaru Fintiri, on the matter were not responded to. While Makinde will host the event, Fintiri is the chairman of the party's convention.

Also, the PDP national publicity secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, was not reachable for comment.