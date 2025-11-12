Nigeria: Flush Out Terrorists or Resign, Adebayo Tells Tinubu

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate in 2023, Adewole Adebayo, has asked President Bola Tinubu to either use the machinery of government to flush out terrorists in the county or resign honorably.

He stated this at the National Electoral Reforms Summit 2025 themed:"Critical Constitutional Amendments for Credible Election in 2027," organised by National Consultative Front/Labour and Civil Society Front in collaboration with Movement for Credible Election in Abuja on Tuesday.

Adebayo said genocide in the country is real because the government neglected its core responsibility of securing the lives of the people.

He further alleged that resources for such purposes are embezzled for personal use.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Let's put fire to the feet of our government to protect us. Let us be grateful to the international community, talking about and if we as I prefer decided to solve the problem at home Muslims, Christians whatever we must come together.

"We can not deny that certain communities in the country is genocide it is subjected. I donated money to rebuild up to 50 churches. I have comforted over a thousand deaths. So it is not today that Trump told me that people are feeling genocide.

"I have also met with leaders of certain ethnic groups in certain places. I've heard Fulanis telling me that in certain communities, the other groups want to kill them and they are running after their cattle, they are trying to kill them.

"So in Nigeria, the question of whether there is genocide or not, it's not a debate that the government can be discussing.

"If your people are losing their lives in dozens, you already failed the primary assignment of governance, and we should not waste our time debating the issue.

"The solution to that problem is that President Tinubu can use the bullet to kill the terrorists, or use the pen to resign," he stated.

Similarly, Kano State governor, Abba Yusuf, represented by Muhammed Jamo Yusuf, emphasised the need to address voter apathy, logistical failures, judicial overreach, and the influence of money and godfathers in the electoral process.

Drawing on his experience in Kano State, Governor Yusuf noted the unprecedented youth participation in the last election cycle, as well as challenges such as delays in results transmission and allegations of coalition irregularities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He urged all participants to come together with open minds, honest hearts, and strong determination to revitalize Nigeria's electoral system.

Governor Yusuf congratulated the organisers of the summit and expressed hope that their discussions would lead to positive change for the nation.

Also a university Don and political analyst, Prof. Okay Ikechukwu stressed the importance of respecting national interests and understanding the complex dynamics at play in global politics.

"It is crucial to focus on solutions and cooperation rather than being swayed by sensationalist narratives.

"The need for tangible actions and investments in addressing the various challenges facing Nigeria, such as insurgency and security threats can not be over emphasized. The role of media in shaping perceptions and informing the public underscored the need for informed and strategic approaches to addressing critical issues," he said.