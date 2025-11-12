Nigeria: Muslim Group Backs Proposed 15% Tariff On Imported Fuel

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) staged a peaceful protest on Tuesday in solidarity with the Dangote Refinery, demanding the urgent implementation of a 15% tariff on imported fuel.

Members of the group, led by its executive director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, who stormed the Lagos State House of Assembly with placards bearing different inscriptions, noted that there was no doubt that the refinery had been a recurring topic in national dialogue in recent times.

Akintola, while presenting his address to the members of the House who represented the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa said, though seen by many as a saving grace, the 1.4 barrels per day economic hub became endangered recently when lions in the oil unions roared.

"As a human rights group conscious of its corporate social responsibility, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) deems it necessary to stand up and be counted among those entities that are ready to stand by the new refinery in the interest of Nigeria.

That is why we are here today, Tuesday, 11th November, 2025, to exhibit our solidarity with Dangote Refinery. Our rally is peaceful, and our members are law-abiding and peace-loving Muslims.

"Nigerians have suffered undue economic hardship for decades. Our first experience with petrol-induced crises began in the post-June 12 military era and continued for approximately 40 years or more.

"This period of pain and gnashing of teeth was characterised by fuel shortages leading to long queues and its attendant black-marketing, high prices and lots of uncertainties", he said.

According to him, "while three refineries in Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna continuously suffered from kwashiorkor, epilepsy and sleeping beauty syndrome, "Nigerians who are not suffering from collective amnesia will recount our sufferings over the years from fuel-related yet self-inflicted injuries."