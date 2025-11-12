Nigeria Not a Failed State, Arewa Think Tank Says

The Convener of Arewa Think Tank, Muhammad Alhaji Yakubu, has dismissed narratives suggesting that Nigeria is a failed state.

Yakubu described such views as exaggerated and unfair, adding that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's bold economic reforms were necessary steps towards long-term national recovery.

Speaking in Kaduna at a public lecture organised by the group, Yakubu said, "Despite our challenges, Nigeria is not a failed state. The tough reforms introduced by President Tinubu are laying the foundation for economic growth. Given time, their impact--especially in agriculture and the oil sector--will be felt by ordinary Nigerians."

He urged citizens to remain vigilant and united, noting that recent attempts by detractors to destabilise the nation must be resisted through collective patriotism.

"As we celebrate our independence, we must stand firm against those who seek to draw us back. Tinubu is the man who will take the country to the promised land," he declared.

The lecture, which forms part of Arewa Think Tank's ongoing civic engagement series, underscored the importance of security, unity, and reform-driven governance as key pillars for Nigeria's stability and development.

Meanwhile, prominent Nigerian leaders, including the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar; former Senate President, Pius Anyim; and the Arewa Think Tank (ATT) Convener, Muhammad Alhaji Yakubu, have applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration for its renewed determination and strategic reforms aimed at ending insecurity and stabilising the Nigerian economy.

Speaking in Kaduna at a public lecture organised by the Arewa Think Tank to commemorate Nigeria's 65th Independence Anniversary, the leaders commended the President for restoring confidence across communities affected by banditry and terrorism, as well as for promoting accountability and citizen engagement in governance.

The event, with the theme "65th Year of Nigeria's Independence: The Journey So Far with the Renewed Hope Agenda in View," attracted political leaders, academics, youth representatives, and civil society advocates who reflected on Nigeria's national progress and challenges under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Defence Minister Badaru Abubakar said there have been visible improvements in security across parts of the North, particularly in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna State, and other areas that were once epicentres of banditry.

"We from the North have been telling our people that President Bola Tinubu has been part and parcel of us. He is a man of respect and honour. He is truly the Asiwaju of Nigeria, and his handshake cuts across the country. This government is our government," he said.

Abubakar added that banditry and rural insecurity had reduced, enabling farmers to return to their farmlands and traders to resume normal activities.

"Today, banditry attacks have reduced in the North. Farmers have returned to their farms in Birnin Gwari, and people now go to markets freely. There are no longer attacks along the Zaria-Funtua-Gusau route. We are not saying insecurity is over, but we are almost there," he affirmed.

On his part, former Senate President Pius Anyim, who served as chairman of the occasion, commended President Tinubu for deepening civic engagement and promoting openness in governance, noting that inclusivity and accountability remain vital to national development.

"This event further strengthens citizens' engagement with government policies and programmes. The Renewed Hope Agenda captures the totality of the President's policy direction and reform efforts," Anyim said.