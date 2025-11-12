Nigeria: Lagos Govt Arrests Three for Illegal Dumping of Waste

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed the arrests in a post on his X handle on Tuesday.

The Lagos State Government has announced the arrest of three individuals for allegedly dumping waste at an unauthorised location in the Ayobo area of the state.

The suspects were identified as 65-year-old Awosunle Akinola, 47-year-old Adepeju Seun, and Solamipe Akanwo, all residents of Lagos.

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed the arrests in a post on his X handle on Tuesday.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He said the individuals were apprehended during an overnight enforcement operation conducted by the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) Waste Infractions Surveillance and Investigation Team.

"The LAWMA Waste Infractions Surveillance and Investigation Team apprehended three individuals during an overnight operation for illegally disposing of waste at an unauthorised location in the Ayobo area of Lagos," Mr Wahab said.

He added that the suspects had been handed over to LAWMA's legal department for prosecution.

"The individuals have been transferred to the LAWMA legal team at the Oshodi Taskforce office to initiate further legal proceedings. All identified black spots have been effectively minimised," he added.

The operation, which concluded early on Tuesday, forms part of the state government's intensified campaign against indiscriminate refuse disposal.

In recent months, the government has strengthened enforcement against night-time dumping and the activities of banned cart pushers -- a practice outlawed since 2018 -- as part of its broader "Cleaner Lagos" initiative.

In August 2024, the state announced the clearance of multiple waste black spots as part of ongoing environmental reforms.

Several arrests were also recorded in similar operations across the state in 2024.

The clampdown is backed by the Lagos State Environmental Management and Protection Law 2017, which criminalises refuse dumping at unauthorised sites.

Mr Wahab reiterated the government's commitment to enforcing environmental laws and ensuring Lagos remains clean and habitable.