Gambia: Interior Minister Sanyang Calls for Global Unity On Disaster Preparedness

Gambia's Minister of Interior, Hon. Abdoulie Sanyang, has urged world leaders to strengthen international cooperation in disaster risk reduction, warning that climate change and emergencies pose growing threats to human security.

He made the call on Wednesday, 6th November 2025, while addressing the Belt and Road Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction and Emergency Management held in Sanya, China.

Representing The Gambia at the high-level forum organised by China's Ministry of Emergency Management, Minister Sanyang expressed his country's appreciation for the invitation and congratulated China on the 12th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative and the second anniversary of the BRIDRREM framework.

He hailed the theme of the conference: A Community with a shared future building a rapid and efficient emergency rescue mechanism as a strong reminder that disaster management requires global solidarity.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The Gambia shares China's vision of a common destiny for mankind, our collective aspiration for development, security, and civilisation is noble but attainable if only we work together as a community with a common purpose."

The Minister outlined The Gambia's domestic agenda for safety and emergency management, noting that the Ministry of Interior is responsible for public safety, internal security, and disaster response, including the prevention and management of fires and related emergencies.

He reaffirmed his vision of "a Gambia where every person feels safe and secure, with smartly controlled borders, a prison system that guarantees human dignity, and a reliable national document management system."

Sanyang stressed that achieving a rapid and efficient rescue mechanism depends on building inclusive safety networks and realistic disaster preparedness strategies.

"We are witnessing a world where human existence is increasingly threatened by climate change, we can no longer deny this reality we must prepare by setting safeguards that protect our people and guarantee a safer world for everyone."

The Minister further called for increased disaster financing, capacity building, and the integration of technology and cybersecurity in emergency response systems.

At home, Sanyang revealed that The Gambia is already undertaking major reforms, including the overhaul of the Fire and Rescue Service Act and the modernisation of disaster management systems to address human resource and equipment gaps.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He concluded by pledging The Gambia's unconditional commitment to international cooperation and partnership in strengthening disaster resilience across the globe.

"Our success depends on our willingness to coordinate response and act collectively," he said. "The Gambia stands ready to support all efforts that safeguard humanity from the growing risks of disasters."