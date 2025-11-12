Nigeria: Jigawa Adopts New Salary Structure for Doctors, Health Workers After 15 Years

The NMA said the new salary structure, which will be effective by November, has restored hope and dignity to the state health workforce after 15 years of salary stalemate.

The Jigawa State Government has approved a new salary structure for medical doctors and other health workers in the state's hospitals, ending a 15-year stalemate in remuneration.

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in the state announced on Tuesday that the state Governor, Umar Namadi, approved the new pay structure, which aligns with that of medical professionals in federal institutions.

Speaking at a press conference in Dutse, the State capital, NMA spokesperson, Shamsu Gujungu, said the association "expressed profound gratitude to Governor Namadi for his visionary leadership in approving the long-awaited salary review for doctors and other health workers in the state."

He said the new structure, which takes effect from November, "has restored hope and dignity to the state health workforce after 15 years of salary stagnation."

Mr Gujungu said the implementation of the Federal Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) and Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS), as well as the review of call and hazard allowances and doctors' entry points to CONMESS three, aligns Jigawa's pay with national standards "and surpasses it in some components."

"This historic reform is a bold investment in human capital and a strong testament to the administration's commitment to revitalising the state health sector," the NMA said.

Model for health sector reform

The association said with this development, Jigawa has become "a model of progressive healthcare governance," citing the government's recent investments in infrastructure, primary healthcare, and social health insurance.

These include the establishment of a Medical Village in Dutse, which will host a diagnostic centre, cardiac catheterisation (CATH) laboratory, and a cryo-oxygen plant, as well as the recruitment of new health workers across the state.

"With these bold strides, Jigawa is fast emerging as a new hub for healthcare excellence, a model of progressive governance where health workers are motivated and patients receive better care," the NMA said.

The association also called on doctors and other health professionals across the country to "consider Jigawa" for new career opportunities and investments.

"Come happy - Jigawa is ready to receive you," the statement added.

Background

Jigawa last implemented a new salary structure for its health workforce in 2011.

For years, the state has faced one of the worst shortages of medical personnel in Nigeria, with an estimated one doctor to 21,000 patients, compared to the World Health Organisation (WHO) standard of one doctor to 600 patients.

The shortage extends to nurses and other health workers, a situation that has negatively impacted health outcomes in the state.

"The NMA, on behalf of the entire Jigawa health community, proudly hails Governor Namadi and the State Executive Council for this monumental gesture that has rekindled trust, boosted morale, and ushered in a new dawn of hope for healthcare delivery in Jigawa State," NMA noted.