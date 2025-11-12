Liberia: Supreme Court Postpones Hearing in Tweah Prohibition Case

Monrovia — The Supreme Court of Liberia on Tuesday, November 11, postponed the scheduled hearing after the bench sat with only three justices and the matter could not proceed.

Defense counsel had asked the court to entertain procedural objections to the criminal proceedings at Criminal Court "C," where Tweah and co-defendants face an indictment alleging Economic Sabotage, Theft of Property and Misuse of Public Funds earlier this year.

When the matter was called, the Supreme Court announced that because only three justices were available to sit on the panel, the court could not proceed with argument and the hearing was therefore deferred to a later date.

Court officials and counsel confirmed the action taken on Tuesday was a postponement.

The defense continues to preserve any procedural remedies available to it, and the prosecution is expected to prepare for the case's return to Criminal Court "C" once the Supreme Court schedules a new hearing or issues a ruling on the petition.

Tweah and several former officials were indicted in 2025, following investigations by the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission and the Ministry of Justice, which alleged improper diversion of public funds and unauthorized financial transactions while they served in government.

The constitutional and jurisdictional challenges raised by the defendants have been the subject of previous filings and earlier scheduling changes at the Supreme Court.

This postponement means the criminal trial remains on hold pending the Supreme Court's rescheduling or substantive disposition of the defendants' petition.

The matter remains one of the highest-profile anti-corruption cases under close public and media scrutiny.