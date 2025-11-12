Kirk Humanitarian Commits an Additional US$50 Million to Expand UNICEF's Global Maternal Nutrition Efforts

announcement

New York — Partnership to Reach 23 Million Pregnant Women and their Babies with Essential Prenatal Vitamins and Minerals Globally

In a bold step to combat maternal undernutrition and protect the health of future generations, Kirk Humanitarian announced a new commitment today of US$50 million in prenatal vitamins and minerals, accessible to more than 60 countries through the UNICEF-led Child Nutrition Fund (CNF).

This lifesaving in-kind donation will help reach 23 million pregnant women with the essential nutrients they need to support healthy pregnancies and give their babies the best possible start in life. At a time of high global food and nutrition insecurity and growing health disparities, this partnership offers a powerful reminder: investing in women is investing in the future.

This second donation builds on Kirk Humanitarian's initial US$34.4 million contribution in 2024 to the Improving Maternal Nutrition Acceleration Plan . This UNICEF-led initiative is reaching 16 million pregnant women in 16 high-priority countries, accelerating progress toward global maternal nutrition goals. Kirk Humanitarian's full commitment of 16 million bottles of United Nations International Multiple Micronutrient Antenatal Preparation supplements (UNIMMAP MMS) is scheduled to be delivered by the end of 2025 – a powerful demonstration of the partnership's impact.

This new US$50 million donation will help reach an additional 23 million pregnant women and their babies, reducing anemia, improving birth outcomes, and breaking the intergenerational cycle of undernutrition. The donation allows eligible countries purchasing MMS through the CNF to double the amount of product they receive – for every bottle purchased, countries will receive a second donated bottle of MMS. This 1:1 matching mechanism incentivizes countries to commit their own domestic resources to procure MMS.

"Country demand and readiness to scale high-quality UNIMMAP MMS has never been greater," said Spencer Kirk, Founder and Managing Director of Kirk Humanitarian. "We are honored to be part of that effort. No single organization can solve maternal malnutrition alone, which is why we are investing in a partnership with UNICEF that is aligning resources, expertise, and political will. The Child Nutrition Fund is a powerful model for how governments and donors can work together to drive sustainable change, and we encourage other donors to join us. The recent recognition of UNIMMAP MMS as one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2025 underscores its transformative potential to improve maternal and child health globally. "

Kirk Humanitarian's renewed commitment could not be more urgent, with women's nutrition drastically underfunded and increasingly vulnerable due to global food and nutrition insecurity, climate-induced shocks, supply chain disruptions, and humanitarian crises. This partnership prioritizes maternal nutrition by scaling up MMS delivery through strengthened antenatal care systems.

"This generous contribution from Kirk Humanitarian comes at a critical time for maternal and child nutrition," said UNICEF Deputy Executive Director Kitty van der Heijden. "With millions of women still lacking access to essential prenatal nutrition, this donation to the Child Nutrition Fund will help us reach those most at risk with a proven, cost-effective intervention. It's a powerful example of how strategic philanthropy can accelerate progress toward global nutrition goals and ensure every child has the healthiest possible start in life."

About Kirk Humanitarian



Kirk Humanitarian is a private family philanthropy dedicated to accelerating the availability and use of UNIMMAP MMS for women at risk of maternal malnutrition, with the goal of creating a healthier and more equitable world. Since 2024, Kirk Humanitarian has committed a total of $92 million to UNICEF and the Child Nutrition Fund, which will provide UNIMMAP MMS product to 43 million women in low- and middle-income countries. For more information, visit: www.kirkhumanitarian.org

About UNICEF

UNICEF, the United Nations agency for children, works to protect the rights of every child, everywhere, especially the most disadvantaged children and in the toughest places to reach. Across more than 190 countries and territories, we do whatever it takes to help children survive, thrive, and fulfill their potential. For more information, visit: www.unicef.org

About the Child Nutrition Fund

The Child Nutrition Fund is a UNICEF-led coordination and funding mechanism designed to accelerate the scale-up of sustainable policies, programmes and supplies to end child and maternal undernutrition in high-need countries. For more information, visit: www.childnutritionfund.org

UNICEF does not endorse any company, brand, product, or service.