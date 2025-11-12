Nigeria: Sanwo-Olu Launches Rural Health Scheme in Agboyi-Ketu, 5,000 Residents to Access Free Healthcare

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday launched a Rural Health Scheme in Agboyi-Ketu Local Council Development Area, aimed at providing free healthcare to 5,000 residents.

The programme, implemented by the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA) under the Eko Social Health Alliance (EKOSHA), seeks to deliver quality medical services to underserved communities across Lagos' three senatorial districts. Mobile clinics and tricycle ambulance systems will visit riverine and remote areas three times a week.

At the flag-off in Agboyi Ori-Omi community, LASHMA Permanent Secretary Dr. Emmanuella Zamba described the initiative as a "historic milestone" toward achieving Universal Health Coverage. She noted that the state's Health Equity Fund provides financial support for programs targeting vulnerable populations.

"The Rural Health Scheme brings healthcare directly to people's doorsteps," Zamba said. "Mobile clinics will provide consultations, treat common illnesses, conduct lab tests, dispense medicines, and refer patients needing advanced care to Mascara PHC or Gbagada General Hospital at no cost."

The pilot phase will cover five communities: Agboyi Ori-Omi in Agboyi-Ketu LCDA, Iba Oloja in Ibeju-Lekki, Lafiaji and Okun Ajah in Eti-Osa, and Boglo in Badagry. Registration for free health insurance in Agboyi Ori-Omi runs until November 14.

Dr. Dayo Lajide, Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Health District II, highlighted gaps revealed during a recent medical outreach in Agboyi-Ketu, prompting the governor to initiate the scheme.

Local leaders welcomed the initiative. Vice Chairman of Agboyi-Ketu LCDA, Hon. Yomi Ganiu, pledged support to mobilize residents, while traditional rulers, including the Olu of Agboyi Kingdom, Oba Monsuru Abimbola Oladega, and Oba Isiaka Balogun Oyero of Ketu Kingdom, described the programme as a "blessing" and evidence of responsive governance.

Dr. Olugbenga Fadipe, Head of ILERA EKO Medical Services at LASHMA, said the mobile clinic would treat common ailments such as malaria, fever, and diarrhea, provide routine immunizations, and preventive healthcare. LASHMA has partnered with local tricycle operators to provide free patient transport to designated health facilities.

The event featured cultural displays and community participation, with many residents registering for free healthcare on the spot. The mobile clinic began operations immediately after the formal launch.