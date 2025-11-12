Nigeria: 'What a Shame!' Nigerians React After Super Eagles Boycott Training Over Unpaid Bonuses

Nigerians have taken to social media to express outrage and frustration after reports emerged on Tuesday that Super Eagles players and officials boycotted training in Morocco over unpaid bonuses and allowances, just two days before their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff against Gabon.

Many fans described the situation as yet another example of poor football administration in Nigeria, while others backed the players' decision to down tools until their financial disputes are resolved.

On X (formerly Twitter), user @VerereIdjawe lamented the timing of the crisis, writing: "We have an important playoff and we still have unresolved issues like this! When will things get better with our management?"

Another fan, @Tobe_Betting, echoed the urgency of the situation, saying: "Super Eagles dey feel am! Payment wahala serious for Morocco camp. No be small thing when players boycott training. FIFA and NFF must settle dis fast before big World Cup playoff!"

Some users, however, viewed the boycott as a necessary step to force accountability from football authorities.

User @Smuphy_ wrote: "Good! This is the best time to hold the NFF to ransom. After all, if they don't qualify for the world cup, they'll still earn their millions in Europe, while the fat pigs in the NFF and Sports Ministry wouldn't have any excuse to fly en masse, like a drove of pigs to US to squander money."

Another user, @MiraculousSound, said the players were right to speak up, adding: "As much as this is not a good news, we just have to do what is right. This is what I expect from the players not to continue hiding the illegality and lack of accountability from #thenff... they need to always speak up when things are not right also against our bad sporting facility."

Calling out the federation's leadership, @KelvinAmata directly addressed the NFF boss: "Dear @IbrahimMusaGus1, see your life for outside! What a shame! Why did you contest to be @thenff president knowing fully well you don't have what it takes? See the mess you have made of our football. See how you and your board are demarketing Nigeria! SMH."

Highlighting how government priorities often appear misaligned, @Atobajaye25 questioned why players doing the actual work are owed money: "Why should NFF be owing players. Government officials get paid just for sitting in meetings, while those who actually work go unpaid, what a country Nigeria has become. Have you ever heard any senator complain about unpaid sitting allowances?"

Similarly, @NnaemekaEdeh1 called for firm action: "Our super eagles players should sit out until the NFF paid them the entire backlog of arrears & match bonus due them. Enough is enough..."

The Super Eagles are expected to resume camp activities once the matter is resolved, with fans now anxiously waiting for clarity ahead of Thursday's pivotal playoff fixture in Rabat.

