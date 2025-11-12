Nigeria: Police Deny Smuggling Names of Politicians Into Academy Admission List

The Force headquarters has described as barefaced lie, a report in an online medium alleging that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun smuggled some names from the National Assembly into the Police Academy admission list.

A statement by the Police headquarters said 10 candidates based on merit were selected from each state and Abuja, bringing the total number to 370, noting that no state was given extra favours.

The statement by Force Public Relations Officer Benjamin Hundeyin reads, "The attention of the Nigeria Police Force has been drawn to a false, malicious, and defamatory report published by an online medium on 10 November 2025, alleging that the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, 'smuggled names' into the Nigeria Police Academy admission list.

"This report is a barefaced lie, a product of irresponsible and unethical journalism, and a calculated attempt to mislead Nigerians and malign the reputation of the Nigeria Police Force and its leadership.

"It is both mischievous and contemptuous, crafted with the sole intent of inciting public disaffection and eroding confidence in the Police institution.

"For the avoidance of doubt, the admission process into the Nigeria Police Academy remains transparent, merit-based, and strictly guided by due process.

"For the 2025/2026 academic session, a total of 370 candidates, ten per state, were admitted solely on merit, having met all academic, physical, and character benchmarks as required by the Academy.

"While well-meaning Nigerians, leaders, or institutions may recommend candidates for consideration, as is customary in any public institution, such recommendations do not override merit, nor do they influence the selection process.

"Under the watch of IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, no name is smuggled, no slot is sold, and no standard is compromised.

"The Nigeria Police Force therefore dares the online medium to produce a single verifiable name from the approved list that does not meet the stipulated admission requirements.

"Until such evidence is produced, the report remains what it truly is, a baseless fabrication, an act of journalistic blackmail, and a grave defamation of character.

"The Force considers this pattern of targeted misinformation a direct assault on national institutions and an act capable of undermining public trust and national security.

"Spreading falsehoods against the nation's foremost law enforcement agency is not investigative journalism; it is subversive propaganda.

"Accordingly, the online medium is hereby strongly cautioned to desist from its habitual dissemination of false and malicious reports against the Nigeria Police Force; failure of which the Force will actively consult its legal department and explore appropriate legal redress, including defamation proceedings, against the online medium and any individuals complicit in this calculated misinformation campaign.

"The public is advised to disregard the said publication in its entirety. It is false, mischievous, and driven purely by ill intent.

"The Nigeria Police Force remains resolute, professional, and unwavering in its commitment to merit, transparency, and accountability.

"We reaffirm that no amount of blackmail or falsehood will distract the Nigeria Police Force from its sacred duty of protecting lives, property, and the integrity of our nation."