Nigeria: Military Veterans Berate Wike Over Clash With Naval Officer, Demand Apology

11 November 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Kingsley Omonobi

Military veterans in the country have berated the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, over the confrontation with a naval officer during an enforcement visit to a disputed land in Abuja.

A statement by the spokesman of the Coalition of Retired Veterans, Abiodun Durowaiye-Herberts, criticised Wike for verbally insulting the officer during the encounter.

According to the veterans, a public office holder should not use abusive language against security personnel carrying out official duties.

"How can a public office holder call an officer 'a fool' on camera? If he was responsible, he should have engaged the Chief of Naval Staff privately rather than attempting to disgrace a retired senior officer," Durowaiye-Herberts said.

He said a uniformed officer represents the authority of the Nigerian state and that disrespecting such an officer undermines public institutions.

The veterans faulted calls for disciplinary action against the officer, saying any such move would be resisted.

"If for any reason the officer is punished, military veterans will occupy the office and residence of the FCT Minister," he warned.

The veterans noted that military officers swear loyalty to the country and not to individual public officials and insisted that Wike should apologise to the officer.

"Wike's action demeans the dignity of the office of a minister. He should apologise for using abusive language. It is not acceptable behaviour," Durowaiye-Herberts added.

