Africa: All of Africa Today - November 12, 2025

Angola Marks 50 Years of Independence

Angola celebrated 50 years of independence from Portugal on 11 November 2025. In a country where the majority of the population was born after the civil war, celebrating freedom raises a question: What is freedom when peace has not brought prosperity? Despite its oil, gas, and diamond resources, the nation ranked 148th on the UN Human Development Index after the end of its civil war in 2001. Despite President Lourenço's efforts to move beyond authoritarianism and diversify the oil-dependent economy, inequality, unemployment, and poverty persist. About 80% of Angolans work in the informal sector. Young people struggle to find jobs, which leads to frustration and distrust. Activists described a weak democracy marked by limited freedoms, gender inequality, and social exclusion, particularly affecting women and children.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Zimbabwean Opposition Leader Calls Abduction, Torture 'Barbaric and Evil'

Zimbabwe's opposition leader Nelson Chamisa condemned the abduction and torture of two Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) students during the Students Representative Council (SRC) election campaigns. He called the brutality "barbaric and pure evil". The students, Marlvin Saint Madanda and Lindon Zanga, are members of the Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU). They were reportedly kidnapped at Mzimba Shopping Centre in Chinhoyi by unidentified men in an unmarked grey Isuzu. This vehicle is allegedly linked to their rival group, the Zimbabwe Congress of Students' Union (ZICOSU). Madanda and Zanga were later discovered in Shamva, about 120 kilometers from where they were taken, visibly injured, shaken, and unable to sit or walk properly. Chamisa compared the attack to the violence seen under the late former president Robert Mugabe, stating that the current repression is "even worse".

UN Chief Secures Aid Pledge with Sudan's Military Leader

UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher visited Port Sudan to meet with the country's transitional military government. He aimed to secure a better supply of aid for the war-torn nation, which is partly under the control of the rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia. Fletcher described the talks with President Abdel Fattah al-Burhan as constructive and positive, highlighting the government's pledge to support lifesaving aid. The visit occurred more than two years after Sudan's civil war began in April 2023 between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary RSF, displacing an estimated 12 million people. RSF recently claimed control of el-Fasher in Darfur, forcing thousands to flee, while reports of attacks in other regions continue. UNHCR Deputy High Commissioner Kelly Clements warned that "dismal" international aid contributions, particularly from Western donors, were hampering the provision of critical support for refugees, most of whom are women and children, many subjected to sexual violence. While Chad has continued to host large numbers of Sudanese fleeing the conflict, aid agencies stressed that much greater international support is urgently needed to meet growing humanitarian demands.

South Africa Launches Clinical Trials for First Locally Made Cholera Vaccine

South Africa reached a historic milestone after Biovac received approval from the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) to begin clinical trials for the country's first fully manufactured oral cholera vaccine. The approval positions South Africa as the only nation in Africa capable of producing the life-saving vaccine entirely in-house. Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi hailed the development as a breakthrough for national health security and Africa's self-reliance in vaccine production, while Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Dr Nomalungelo Gina highlighted its potential for job creation and industrial growth. The vaccine trial, which is funded by the Gates Foundation, Open Philanthropy, the Wellcome Trust, and others, began at Wits University's Perinatal HIV Research Unit in October 2025. The African Union (AU) has set a target for 60% of all routine vaccines used in Africa to be manufactured on the continent by 2030, a major advancement from today's level of less than 1%.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Uganda Cuts AIDS Deaths, Nears Global Targets

Uganda has made remarkable strides in the fight against HIV/Aids, with annual AIDS-related deaths dropping from 56,000 in 2010 to 20,000 in 2024, according to data presented to Parliament by the Uganda AIDS Commission (UAC). Tom Etti, the Director for Partnership at UAC, presented the data to Parliament, stating that 96% of patients on antiretroviral therapy (ART) have suppressed the virus successfully, bringing the country closer to UNAIDS' 95-95-95 target. There are now over 1.4 million Ugandans receiving ART, although HIV remains concentrated in districts such as Wakiso, Kampala, Buikwe, and Mukono, where young women and children have a high prevalence of the disease. Adolescent girls and young mothers need targeted interventions to prevent mother-to-child transmission, according to officials. To sustain the fight against HIV/Aids, the Uganda AIDS Commission is implementing a plan to increase domestic financing, reducing reliance on international donors.